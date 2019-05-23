 Skip to main content
National Honor Society President Emmabella Morgan Reed (middle) will attend Florida State University in the fall.

Riverview High School graduates 'say one last thank you'

There are over 600 students in the Riverview High School graduating class.

Principal Erin del Castillo shakes the hand of a graduate.

William Jorgensen is the senior class secretary.

Graduates walk two by two to their seats.

Graduates line up off the field before the processional begins.

Members of Riverview High School's chamber choir huddle for a prayer before singing the "Star Spangled Banner."

Jave Young and Lelee Ung

Ashley Westmoreland will join the U.S. Army after graduation.

Jame Neal, Anthony Schiavo, Questin Gudgel, Andrew Galdieri and Tyler Russin

The Riverview High School band performs Broadway hits from musicals like "Mamma Mia" and "Wicked."

Raequan Miller and Tyrus Jackson

Riverview High School's chamber choir snap a photo before their performance.

Seniors pose with friends before the ceremony begins.

Blake Harper, Michael Sadek, Paul Kurpiewski and Nixon Judhan

Juliana Ruiz and Theresa Law

Principal Erin del Castillo

A'zareya Jackson and Tahisha Pierre

Katie Gresham, Madison Scott, Cayden Perry, Victoria Snyder and Brooke Campbell

Christina Williams, Ilah Askrea, Julia Poncelet and Michaela Porcelli

Ian Walsh, Michael Medico and Brady Truedinger

The ceremony will filled with speeches from students thanking friends, family and teachers for their support.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Over 600 seniors graduated from Riverview High School on May 23 as they moved their tassels from right to left.

The ceremony was filled with nostalgia as each of the senior class board members gave speeches thanking those that helped them get through their high school careers.

For Allison McHenry, senior class treasurer, it was her family who helped ease her stress throughout her fours years and she urged her fellow graduates to continue to lean on their family.

"Class of 2019, I encourage you all to think about what family means to you -- whoever it is that makes home feel like home," McHenry said. "Whether it's your mom or your dad, your grandparents, your teammates, your kilted family, your fellow JROTC members, or even your gang of friends,  somewhere along the line became family. And I encourage you to thank them for everything they've done"

William Jorgensen, senior class secretary, spent his stage time remembering the wonderful times he spent by his friends' sides from freshman to senior year. 

Emily Mynatt, senior class vice-president, looked to the teachers of Riverview High School and thanked them for being understanding during her last year of school.

But for Senior Class President Corinna Kuschnitzky it was all three who she wanted to thank. 

"Thank you is a phrase we haven't used enough these past four years," Kuschnitzky said. "High school has been a long road filled with speed bumps, U-turns, red lights, and maybe even the occasional fender bender. But also (filled with) great music and fun times... with our families, friends and Riverview High School staff riding along with us the whole way."

"Our families support us with unconditional love and encouragement, pushing us to be the best versions of ourselves," she said. "On behalf of the Class of 2019, I want to say one last thank you to all."

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

