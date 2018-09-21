Riverview football runs all over Alonso for win

The Riverview High football team (3-2) finally saw everything click into place.

A week after a defensive slugfest of a win against Steinbrenner High, 14-7, and two weeks after a 42-35 loss to Palmetto High, the Rams put together a complete effort against Tampa Alonso High (2-3). Dominating in all facets of the game, the Rams scored on their first possession and never let up, defeating the Ravens 48-8.

Offensively, the Rams spread around the love. Junior quarterback Sean White led the team with 110 yards on 12 carries, but running backs Michael "Poodah" Hayes, a sophomore, and Ali Boyce, a senior, also combined to rush for 122 yards on 16 attempts and six touchdowns.

It was 17-0 when the Riverview defense decided to jump on the scoring bandwagon. Freshman cornerback James Simmons picked off a Ravens pass and took it 35 yards for the score. Junior safety Hal Bloom then recovered an Alonso fumble, which set up a Boyce touchdown, and just before the half, sophomore Brandon Davenport blocked a Ravens punt, which gave the Rams the ball on the three yard line. Boyce would once again score.

The Rams led 45-0 at the half. The second half was played with a running clock.

Rams coach Josh Smithers said he's liked the way the defense has played all year, but this week the offense learned to help its own cause by limiting mistakes. The Rams had zero turnovers and limited their penalty yardage while hard snap counts forced the Ravens offside all game.

Riverview will next hostPalm Harbor University High (2-2) on Sept. 28.