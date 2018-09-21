 Skip to main content
The "Rams" flags lead the Riverview High football team onto the field.

Riverview football runs all over Alonso for win

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018

The "Rams" flags lead the Riverview High football team onto the field.

Quarterback Sean White dives for a first down.

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 |

Quarterback Sean White dives for a first down.

Sophomore running back Michael "Poodah" Hayes and sophomore tight end Michael Fraraccio celebrate a first quarter Hayes touchdown run. Hayes would add another score later in the game.

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 |

Sophomore running back Michael "Poodah" Hayes and sophomore tight end Michael Fraraccio celebrate a first quarter Hayes touchdown run. Hayes would add another score later in the game.

Quarterback Sean White wrestles free from an Alonso defender.

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 |

Quarterback Sean White wrestles free from an Alonso defender.

Junior defensive end Jayden Cray tracks down Alonso's quarterback for a sack.

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 |

Junior defensive end Jayden Cray tracks down Alonso's quarterback for a sack.

Sophomore running back Michael "Poodah" Hayes (7) signals for a first down. Hayes had two touchdown runs on the night.

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 |

Sophomore running back Michael "Poodah" Hayes (7) signals for a first down. Hayes had two touchdown runs on the night.

Senior running back Ali Boyce leaps an Alonso defender in the red zone. Boyce had four touchdowns against the Ravens.

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 |

Senior running back Ali Boyce leaps an Alonso defender in the red zone. Boyce had four touchdowns against the Ravens.

Quarterback Sean White calls out pre-snap instructions in the red zone.

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 |

Quarterback Sean White calls out pre-snap instructions in the red zone.

Senior running back Ali Boyce jogs into the end zone untouched for a Rams touchdown.

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 |

Senior running back Ali Boyce jogs into the end zone untouched for a Rams touchdown.

The Rams scored six rushing TD's in a 48-8 win
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Riverview High football team (3-2) finally saw everything click into place. 

A week after a defensive slugfest of a win against Steinbrenner High, 14-7, and two weeks after a 42-35 loss to Palmetto High, the Rams put together a complete effort against Tampa Alonso High (2-3). Dominating in all facets of the game, the Rams scored on their first possession and never let up, defeating the Ravens 48-8. 

Offensively, the Rams spread around the love. Junior quarterback Sean White led the team with 110 yards on 12 carries, but running backs Michael "Poodah" Hayes, a sophomore, and Ali Boyce, a senior, also combined to rush for 122 yards on 16 attempts and six touchdowns. 

It was 17-0 when the Riverview defense decided to jump on the scoring bandwagon. Freshman cornerback James Simmons picked off a Ravens pass and took it 35 yards for the score. Junior safety Hal Bloom then recovered an Alonso fumble, which set up a Boyce touchdown, and just before the half, sophomore Brandon Davenport blocked a Ravens punt, which gave the Rams the ball on the three yard line. Boyce would once again score.

The Rams led 45-0 at the half. The second half was played with a running clock. 

Rams coach Josh Smithers said he's liked the way the defense has played all year, but this week the offense learned to help its own cause by limiting mistakes. The Rams had zero turnovers and limited their penalty yardage while hard snap counts forced the Ravens offside all game. 

Riverview will next hostPalm Harbor University High (2-2) on Sept. 28. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

