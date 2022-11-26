 Skip to main content
Rams captains Marshall Thompson, Luke Petitta, Da'marcus Abner and Dont'a Abner head to midfield for the coin toss. (Photos by Ryan Kohn.)

Riverview football loses to Venice in regional finals

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Sarasota County School Board Superintendent Brennan Asplen was a special guest for the game's coin toss.

Rams junior Charles Lester III cuts upfield on a designed run.

Rams junior Charles Lester III catches a pass over Venice senior Elliot Washington.

Rams junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson fires downfield against Venice.

Rams sophomore running back DJ Johnson slams through the Venice defense.

Riverview's offense huddles before a third-down play.

Rams junior Jeremiah Dawson throws a pass to sophomore running back DJ Johnson in the flat.

The Rams defense studies film of the previous drive while not on the field.

The Rams defense slows down a Venice running back.

Rams Dont'a Abner brings down Venice quarterback Anthony Miller.

The Rams kept close to their rivals for a while before falling 35-14.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

The Riverview High football team (5-7) battled back from the brink of missing the playoffs to win two postseason games and reach the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S regional finals. 

Friday night, they ran into a buzzsaw. 

The Rams lost 35-14 on the road against Venice High (8-3) in a game that was close for a half before the Indians broke it open — with some assistance from Riverview blunders.

Venice struck on the game's opening drive on a 10-yard run by junior Alvin Johnson III, but the Rams struck back in the second quarter, scoring on a fourth and goal run from the one-yard line by sophomore DJ Johnson. After the two teams traded punts — with the Indians getting a long return from Keyon Sears on the Rams' punt — Venice took a 14-7 lead on a seven-yard scramble from quarterback Brooks Bentley with 1:09 left in the first half. Content to go into the half with that score, the Rams — who were getting the ball first in the second half — played conservative on the following possession to make Venice use its timeouts and punted with less than a minute to go. 

A bad snap on the punt led to a block, which Venice recovered and ran to the eight-yard line. Bentley would take a quarterback keeper to the end zone on the next play, giving Venice a 21-7 halftime lead. 

In the second half, a Jamarice Wilder touchdown run put the Indians up three touchdowns, then another bad snap on a punt attempt led to Venice getting the ball on the Rams' 11-yard line. Alvin Johnson took advantage on the next play, slicing his way into the end zone. 

The Rams would add a late touchdown when junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson found junior wideout Bradley Weller for a red zone score. 

Venice will play Buchholz High (10-2) next Friday at home for a spot in the state championship game. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

