Riverview football loses to Venice in regional finals

The Riverview High football team (5-7) battled back from the brink of missing the playoffs to win two postseason games and reach the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S regional finals.

Friday night, they ran into a buzzsaw.

The Rams lost 35-14 on the road against Venice High (8-3) in a game that was close for a half before the Indians broke it open — with some assistance from Riverview blunders.

Venice struck on the game's opening drive on a 10-yard run by junior Alvin Johnson III, but the Rams struck back in the second quarter, scoring on a fourth and goal run from the one-yard line by sophomore DJ Johnson. After the two teams traded punts — with the Indians getting a long return from Keyon Sears on the Rams' punt — Venice took a 14-7 lead on a seven-yard scramble from quarterback Brooks Bentley with 1:09 left in the first half. Content to go into the half with that score, the Rams — who were getting the ball first in the second half — played conservative on the following possession to make Venice use its timeouts and punted with less than a minute to go.

A bad snap on the punt led to a block, which Venice recovered and ran to the eight-yard line. Bentley would take a quarterback keeper to the end zone on the next play, giving Venice a 21-7 halftime lead.

In the second half, a Jamarice Wilder touchdown run put the Indians up three touchdowns, then another bad snap on a punt attempt led to Venice getting the ball on the Rams' 11-yard line. Alvin Johnson took advantage on the next play, slicing his way into the end zone.

The Rams would add a late touchdown when junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson found junior wideout Bradley Weller for a red zone score.

Venice will play Buchholz High (10-2) next Friday at home for a spot in the state championship game.