Riverview football clinches third-straight district title

The third-straight district title isn't any less sweet than the first.

So said Riverview High coach Josh Smithers after his team accomplished the feat. The Rams (6-3) defeated the (Hillsborough) Riverview High Sharks (3-7) 45-12 on Friday night on the back of their offense, which played the game on its own terms all night.

Senior running back Ali Boyce got things started with a goal line touchdown run on the Rams' first possession. After starting the season with a rash of injuries, Boyce has bounced back strong. He finished with 288 yards and three touchdowns. Also having an impact was senior wide receiver Zy Grable, who was making his season debut after tearing his ACL in 2017. Grable didn't waste any time in his return. He returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown on a wild play that took him sideline to sideline, and later took a short pass from junior QB Sean White and turned a Sharks defender inside-out on the way to a 53-yard score.

The penalties and turnovers that plagued the Rams earlier this season were mostly absent, the only blemish being a White interception that set up the Sharks for a touchdown in the first half. The score was 38-6 at halftime, and after a touchdown on the Rams' opening drive of the second half, the rest of the game was played with a running clock.

The Rams will finish the regular season with a game at rival Sarasota High (2-7) on Nov. 2. Smithers said the Rams would not change their preparation after winning the district title, and will play their starters against the Sailors.