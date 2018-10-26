 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Junior QB Sean White jogs into the end zone for a score.

Riverview football clinches third-straight district title

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Junior QB Sean White jogs into the end zone for a score.

Buy this Photo
Junior DB Hal Bloom takes down a Shark in the backfield.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Junior DB Hal Bloom takes down a Shark in the backfield.

Buy this Photo
Senior RB Ali Boyce gets a hug from sophomore TE Michael Fraraccio after a touchdown.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Senior RB Ali Boyce gets a hug from sophomore TE Michael Fraraccio after a touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Junior DL Jayden Cray (4) sacks a Sharks QB.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Junior DL Jayden Cray (4) sacks a Sharks QB.

Buy this Photo
Sophomore RB Michael "Poodah" Hayes bursts through a hole in the Sharks defense.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Sophomore RB Michael "Poodah" Hayes bursts through a hole in the Sharks defense.

Buy this Photo
Senior RB Ali Boyce (22) looks back at Sharks defenders trailing him before waltzing into the end zone.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Senior RB Ali Boyce (22) looks back at Sharks defenders trailing him before waltzing into the end zone.

Buy this Photo
Junior QB Sean White readies to fire a pass.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Junior QB Sean White readies to fire a pass.

Buy this Photo
Freshman DB James Simmons (12) gets a hard hit on a Sharks WR.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Freshman DB James Simmons (12) gets a hard hit on a Sharks WR.

Buy this Photo
Senior WR Zy Grable made an impact in his season debut, scoring two touchdowns.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Senior WR Zy Grable made an impact in his season debut, scoring two touchdowns.

Buy this Photo
The Rams won their district for the third year in a row.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

The Rams won their district for the third year in a row.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Rams dominated the (Hillsborough) Riverview Sharks 45-12
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The third-straight district title isn't any less sweet than the first.

So said Riverview High coach Josh Smithers after his team accomplished the feat. The Rams (6-3) defeated the (Hillsborough) Riverview High Sharks (3-7) 45-12 on Friday night on the back of their offense, which played the game on its own terms all night.

Senior running back Ali Boyce got things started with a goal line touchdown run on the Rams' first possession. After starting the season with a rash of injuries, Boyce has bounced back strong. He finished with 288 yards and three touchdowns. Also having an impact was senior wide receiver Zy Grable, who was making his season debut after tearing his ACL in 2017. Grable didn't waste any time in his return. He returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown on a wild play that took him sideline to sideline, and later took a short pass from junior QB Sean White and turned a Sharks defender inside-out on the way to a 53-yard score. 

The penalties and turnovers that plagued the Rams earlier this season were mostly absent, the only blemish being a White interception that set up the Sharks for a touchdown in the first half. The score was 38-6 at halftime, and after a touchdown on the Rams' opening drive of the second half, the rest of the game was played with a running clock. 

The Rams will finish the regular season with a game at rival Sarasota High (2-7) on Nov. 2. Smithers said the Rams would not change their preparation after winning the district title, and will play their starters against the Sailors. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement