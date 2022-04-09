A home in Riverdale tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. C. Michael and Kathy Verble, trustees, of Asheville, North Carolina, sold the home at 4219 Hawk Island Drive to William Caine Jr. and Tammy Caine, trustees, of Bradenton, for $3.8 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.25 million in 2021.

Pomello Park

Real Estate Dealers LLC sold the home at 7935 213th St. E. to Thomas Gentile and Gabrielle Odierno, trustees, of Bradenton, for $3,675,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $812,000 in 2019.

Kevin Eugene King Jr. and Tasha King, of Farmington, Missouri, sold their home at 22803 67th Ave. E. to Nichol Virginia Madison and Kenneth Robert Madison, of Bradenton, for $1.07 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,499 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2021.

Country Club East

Donald and Margaret Schneider, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 16007 Kendleshire Terrace to Michael and Joanne Duggan, of Bradenton, for $1.9 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,975 square feet of living area. It sold for $904,300 in 2018.

Vincent and Mary Beth Johnson, of Ruskin, sold their home at 15527 Leven Links Place to Lee Ann Cinnamon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $765,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $337,000 in 2012.

Broadmoor Pines

Walter Carbonneau and Denise Kovic, of Homer Glen, Illinois, sold their home at 7908 Broadmoor Pines Blvd. to BEH NO2 LLC for $1.42 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,094 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2011.

Lake Club

Michael and Michelle Papper, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16907 Verona Place to Qian Xu, trustee, of Andover, Massachusetts, for $1,389,900. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,459 square feet of living area. It sold for $821,900 in 2020.

Winding River

Stephen Dretar and Nancy Lee Tate sold their home at 14202 Ninth Terrace N.E. to Robert Koser and Mary Beth Koser, of Bradenton, for $1,193,200. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,475 square feet of living area. It sold for $845,000 in 2021.

Magnolia Hammock at University Place

Marti Deets, trustee, of Milledgeville, Illinois, sold the home at 7732 Heyward Circle to Steven and Liza Passarelli, of Elmhurst, for $1,050,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $849,000 in 2021.

Moorings at Heritage Harbour

Claire Elizabeth Hirsch sold her home at 8708 Rum Runner Placeto Brett Daniel Nagy and Marianne Nagy, trustees, of Prosper, Texas, for $1.05 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $509,000 in 2018.

Country Club

Gary and Patsy Tucker, trustee, of Bartlett, Tennessee, sold the home at 7325 Lake Forest Glen to Jack and Debra Campbell, of Port Huron, Michigan, for $1,004,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,279 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2011.

Patricia and Neil Ehrenkrantz, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12236 Thornhill Court to Susan and John Shortsleeve, of Franconia, New Hampshire, for $825,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $432,600 in 2013.

River Club South

David and Samantha Robinson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7207 Pine Valley St. to Jay and Julie Cleary and Lawrence and Linda Cleary, of Barrington, New Hampshire, for $975,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,681 square feet of living area.

Del Webb

Brian Nash and Laurie Fountaine, of Moody, Maine, sold their home at 17023 Loudon Place to Nissen and Maureen Isakov, of Bradenton, for $957,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2018.

Greyhawk Landing

Randal Gallatin, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13110 Magpie Place to Lulzim and Elda Godolja, Silvester Godolja and Elsi Godolja, of Arlington, Virginia, for $870,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,600 in 2006.

Esplanade

Thomas and Jane Kim, of Lincoln, California, sold their home at 12728 Del Corso Loop to Marshall Leslie Kaufman and Lynn Kaufman, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2014.

Jennifer Boldizsar, of Vonore, Tennessee, sold her home at 13330 Torresina Terrace to Michael and Patricia Corey, of Bradenton, for $735,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $373,000 in 2017.

Rosedale Addition

Steven and Mary Solomon sold their home at 4852 Tobermory Way to St. George’s Trust Co., trustee, for $850,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,186 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2020.

Braden Oaks

YLH Capital LLC sold the home at 3614 65th St. E. to Taya Lennon, of Bradenton, for $822,500. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $488,300 in 2021.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis

Linda and Theodore Gawel, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5215 88th St. E. to James and Tammy Sego, of Bradenton, for $817,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,492 square feet of living area.

Polo Run

Mark Philip Koontz and Shelley Jeanne Koontz sold their home at 17850 Polo Trail to Thomas Bock and Linda Myers-Bock, of Columbus, Nebraska, for $815,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,800 in 2020.

Riverdale Revised

Dino Fanti, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4216 Third Ave. N.E. to Jeffrey and Kelly Szala, of Kansas City, Missouri, for $779,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $166,000 in 2014.

Del Tierra

Robert William Maher and Jennifer Maher, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15107 Las Olas Place to Jason Kintner and Belinda Elizabeth Ramirez, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,563 square feet of living area. It sold for $394,000 in 2018.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Craig and Carole Cerreta, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4814 W. Country Club Drive to Paul Joseph Donnelly and Carrie Westphal, of Sarasota, for $755,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2019.

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 5009 Palm Aire Drive to Milton Leonardo Pinto and Amy Christina Pinto, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,140 square feet of living area. It sold for $487,000 in 2021.

James Joseph Thorpe, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5316 Inverness Drive to Sundi Engle, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Greenbrook

M. Steven McCann, of Bradenton, and Barbara McCann, of Lakewood Ranch, trustees, sold the home at 13827 Wood Duck Circle to Mark and Dawn Kornfeld, of Lakewood Ranch, for $725,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,000 in 2016.

Joy and John Behling, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15335 Searobbin Drive to Natalie and Joshua Aluzzo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $460,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $171,900 in 2012.

Heritage Harbour

Lakshmi Krishnamoorthy, trustee, of Portland, Oregon, sold the home at 7416 Heritage Grand Place to Kennedy and Jodi Esteban, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2014.

Margaret Creagh, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6881 Willowshire Way to Judith Miller and Gary Christensen, of Bradenton, for $517,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2018.

Terence and Julie Coveney, of Bradenton, sold their home at 205 Babbling Brook Run to Paula Cawley, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Tara

Connie Scott, trustee, sold the home at 6405 Turners Gap Road to Patricia Brandon and Michael John Brandon, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 1998.

Edgewater Village

George and Lynn Rubino, of Okatie, South Carolina, sold their home at 6613 Nautical Drive to Catherine Carroll Laws and Glade Jefferson Laws III, of Advance, North Carolina, for $705,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,643 square feet of living area. It sold for $498,000 in 2011.

Mirabella at Village Green

Thomas and Rashelle Cirigliano, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 1318 Calle Grand St. to Catherine Hurst, trustee, of University Park, for $700,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $497,700 in 2017.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

John Green and Stacy Boden, of The Villages, sold their Unit C condominium at 1228 Riverscape St. to Heron Pointe Investors LLC for $700,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2018.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Joseph Blitzko, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6127 Palomino Circle to Karen and Peter English, of Northborough, Massachusetts, for $662,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,308 square feet of living area. It sold for $331,500 in 2003.

Mandalay

Lisa Duncan Julie Choronenko, trustees, of Tampa, sold the home at 6109 47th St. E. to Richard Paduano and Irma Perera, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2007.

Mill Creek

Brian Hollifield and Kisha Dawn Hollifield, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13629 Second Ave. E. to Brittany Jennings and Crystal Whitley, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,960 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,000 in 2011.

Walker’s Island

Kenneth and Mariana Pawline, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 3522 Walker Island Road to Vijayakiran Vanthenapalli, of Tampa, for $620,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2017.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Robert Mark Hagin, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6747 Tailfeather Way to Brian and Karla Clark, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,351 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,100 in 2003.

Christine Frees sold her home at 6626 Tailfeather Way to Paul Gardner and Pamela Miller, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2015.

Indigo

Gloria Jean Maurer and Raymond Noel Maurer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12657 Coastal Breeze Way to Gerald Daly, of Farmington, Connecticut, for $605,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $351,400 in 2018.

Ardice Schroeder, of Palatine, Illinois, sold her home at 12706 Crystal Clear Place to Timothy Arden and Julie Arden, trustees, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,900 in 2016.

Copperlefe

Jocelyn McKeen and John Blohm sold their home at 10909 Copperlefe Drive to Matthew Johnson, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,209 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2021.

Tara Renee Russell, of Zephyrhills, sold the home at 11310 Sweetgrass Drive to David Brian Busch and Kelly Krause Busch, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $353,500 in 2018.

Summerfield

Elizabeth Fagerlee, trustee, of S. Pasadena, sold the home at 12006 Beeflower Drive to Therese Culotta, of Lafayette, Louisiana, for $575,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,068 square feet of living area. It sold for $307,000 in 2015.

Solera

Timothy Tyle Childress and Mindy Lee Childress, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17448 Harvest Moon Way to J A & A Group LLC for $571,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It sold for $374,000 in 2021.

Palm Aire

Nancy Early, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5677 Country Lakes Drive to Michael and Joanna Lannie, of N. Kingstown, Rhode Island, for $550,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,089 square feet of living area. It sold for $276,000 in 2015.

Country Creek

Donald Amell Jr., of Union City, Tennessee, and Kenneth Amell, of Palmetto, sold their home at 106 Mill Run E. to Scott Gondeck, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,894 square feet of living area.

Oakbrooke at River Club North

Dennis and Maureen Boyle sold their home at 6631 Oakbrooke Circle to Carolina and Daniel Jdanowski, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,030 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,500 in 2011.

Chaparral

Nelson and Deborah Jennings, of France, sold their home at 5933 Chaparral Ave. to Robert Bloss, of Sarasota, for $526,200. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,732 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,000 in 2018.

Silverlake

Kristin Demijohn and Sally Comegys, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5920 48th St. E. to Robert Shock Johnson and Rebekah Elizabeth Johnson, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2020.

Marineland

Rick Vaal and Zhi Wu, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6534 Lincoln Road to Thai Hoang and Loan Thi Hoang, of Bradenton, for $519,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,432 square feet of living area. It sold for $243,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Donald and Joni Latozke and Lee Latozke, of Neche, North Dakota, sold their home at 155 Bridgewater Court to Matthew Thomas Gettemy and Amber Renee Gettemy, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,955 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 2016.

Eagle Trace

Walter Weismantel, of Parrish, sold his home at 2134 Crystal Lake Trail to Lise and Jacques McClure, of New Brunswick, Canada, for $500,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2018.

Sabal Harbour

Marc Jerome Behrendt, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4513 Sanibel Way to Henry and Vickie Green, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 2017.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Wendy Mary Georgas, of Spring Hill, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 13604 Messina Loop to Benjamin and Ashley Clark, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $455,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $276,900 in 2020.

Veranda at Lakewood National

James Ackerman, of Ellenton, sold his Unit 1114 condominium at 5557 Palmer Circle to Lydia Leeder and Ciere Ann Leeder, of Ontario, Canada, $455,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $252,000 in 2020.

Eileen Wolff, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 1216 condominium at 5567 Palmer Circle to Barbara Marcum Baxter, of Covington, Kentucky, for $450,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $251,500 in 2019.

River Sound

Diana Downey, of Federal Way, Washington, sold her home at 1627 White Breeze Cove to Susanne Kline, of Willow Street, Pennsylvania, for $450,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2016.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Mark and Connie Mills, trustees, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, sold the Unit 231 condominium at 16804 Vardon Terrace to Abdulkadir Gumustas and Ayse Adalet Gumustas, of Lakewood Ranch, for $445,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2021.

MeFang Wang Schilling and Timothy John Schilling, of Esko, Minnesota, sold their Unit 221 condominium at 16804 Vardon Terrace to Cheryl Picken, of Austin, Texas, for $440,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $203,000 in 2017.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Constantine Dean Anton and Janet Lee Arthur sold their Unit 3804 condominium at 7204 River Hammock Drive to Michele Rose May, of Rapids City, Illinois, for $435,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2012.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Mark Christian Ozbourn, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5138 San Palermo Drive to Minh Dao and Kimberly Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2018.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

Aaron Maxwell Emelock and Samantah Claire Emelock, of Melrose, Massachusetts, sold their home at 7208 Ketch Place to Ryan Alexander Kowadla and Brooke Kowadla, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,926 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2018.

Creekwood

Maria Hughes, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, sold her home at 4644 73rd St. E. to Jenny De Carvalho and Michael Bello, of Bradenton, for $402,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,557 square feet of living area.

Braden River Lakes

Charles and Donna Lee Perrault, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4833 11th Ave. Circle E. to Lucia Mezzomo, of Watertown, Massachusetts, for $400,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,493 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2016.