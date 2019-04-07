 Skip to main content
Lisa Vokey comes down the runway, showing off a casual fashion.

River Strand 's fashion statement in Bradenton

Lisa Vokey comes down the runway, showing off a casual fashion.

Cindy DiPalma is all smiles as she takes her turn as a model.

Cindy DiPalma is all smiles as she takes her turn as a model.

Helga Bellmann was bursting with color as she works the room.

Helga Bellmann was bursting with color as she works the room.

Sandi Eisenberg takes her turn modeling one of four outfits she would wear.

Sandi Eisenberg takes her turn modeling one of four outfits she would wear.

The crowd gave Linda Nachimson a huge ovation as she took the runway.

The crowd gave Linda Nachimson a huge ovation as she took the runway.

Paulette Gandel is the center of attention as she shows off this summer's fashions.

Paulette Gandel is the center of attention as she shows off this summer's fashions.

Christine Levine looked good in her Pj's outfit.

Christine Levine looked good in her Pj's outfit.

Linda Mehaffey makes her way down the runway.

Linda Mehaffey makes her way down the runway.

The ladies did a little shopping during the event.

The ladies did a little shopping during the event.

The event was a sellout with the 125 ladies who attended.

The event was a sellout with the 125 ladies who attended.

Door prizes included a duck.

Door prizes included a duck.

Lisa Charnicharo, owner of Pj's Boutique of Sarasota, shows off summer fashion.

Lisa Charnicharo, owner of Pj's Boutique of Sarasota, shows off summer fashion.

Sarasota's PJ's Boutique had colorful necklaces on display.

Sarasota's PJ's Boutique had colorful necklaces on display.

Sue Boyer, Chris Broomfield, Eloise Eckler and Sue Sexton make up the "Fashion Team" that planned the event. All live in River Strand.

Sue Boyer, Chris Broomfield, Eloise Eckler and Sue Sexton make up the "Fashion Team" that planned the event. All live in River Strand.

Food Bank of Manatee benefits as models show off Pj's Boutique fashions.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Lisa Charnicharo met the eight women from River Strand at her Sarasota boutique and began to size them up for their run as models at the second annual River Strand Luncheon & Fashion Show April 6 at River Strand Golf & Country Club.

Charnicharo, who owns Pj's Boutique in Sarasota, said the women arrived in groups of two, and they walked through the doors somewhat unsure about Charnicharo's choices for summer fashion.

However, once they were wearing the fashions and looked in the mirror, they were ready for the runway.

A sell-out crowd of 125 women were delighted as the eight models — Linda Nachimson, Helga Bellmann, Lisa Vokey, Christine Levine, Cindy DiPalma, Paulette Gandel, Sandi Eisenberg and Linda Mehaffey — wore four different outfits each.

The event, which included lunch, door prizes and a raffle, raised money for the Food Bank of Manatee. Five dollars from every ticket went to the food bank.

Event coordinator Eloise Eckler of the "Fashion Team" said she didn't have any trouble finding eight women to be models because of the great cause.

"I asked and they said 'yes,'" she said.

