River Strand 's fashion statement in Bradenton

Lisa Charnicharo met the eight women from River Strand at her Sarasota boutique and began to size them up for their run as models at the second annual River Strand Luncheon & Fashion Show April 6 at River Strand Golf & Country Club.

Charnicharo, who owns Pj's Boutique in Sarasota, said the women arrived in groups of two, and they walked through the doors somewhat unsure about Charnicharo's choices for summer fashion.

However, once they were wearing the fashions and looked in the mirror, they were ready for the runway.

A sell-out crowd of 125 women were delighted as the eight models — Linda Nachimson, Helga Bellmann, Lisa Vokey, Christine Levine, Cindy DiPalma, Paulette Gandel, Sandi Eisenberg and Linda Mehaffey — wore four different outfits each.

The event, which included lunch, door prizes and a raffle, raised money for the Food Bank of Manatee. Five dollars from every ticket went to the food bank.

Event coordinator Eloise Eckler of the "Fashion Team" said she didn't have any trouble finding eight women to be models because of the great cause.

"I asked and they said 'yes,'" she said.