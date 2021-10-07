 Skip to main content
Ringling Underground returns with fashion showcase

The nighttime arts event was held Oct. 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Ringling Underground nighttime event returned with music and a fashion showcase on Oct. 8.

Hundreds of guests filled the Ringling Museum of Art Courtyard for the monthly event highlighting local artists and musicians. It was the first Underground held since March 2020. Bands DreamThing, Glaze and Palomino Blond performed for a lively crowd. 

One of the featured attractions for the evening was the Fresco fashion show organized by Ringling College student Linda Liao. The show featured Liao's fellow Ringling students strutting through the courtyard with stylish looks composed of trash.

Underground attendees gathered around the courtyard during music set breaks to watch the students.

