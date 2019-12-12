Ringling recognizes Solomon family at preview dinner

The Ringling's Circle Members enjoyed a look at the upcoming Syd Solomon art exhibit as part of a preview dinner Dec. 11.

The dinner had around 100 Ringling Circle Members and representatives to see the "Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed", a comprehensive exhibition that displays over 30 of the abstract impressionist's paintings. There were a few special guests as well – Syd Solomon's wife and family joined the party to see his works on display. Executive Director Steven High welcomed guests shortly into the cocktail hour before guests headed into the exhibit to see the art pieces themselves. The exhibition is set to open Dec. 8.