Michele Solomon Young, Annie Solomon and Mike Solomon

Ringling recognizes Solomon family at preview dinner

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Martha Campbell, Curator of Modern and Contemporary art Ola Wlusek and Christine Berry

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Barbara Campo, Aldo Massara and Sylvia Barber

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Gary Tiffany and Brittani Froug

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Dave and Betty Emison

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Marie and Mike Pender

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Pamela and Richard Mones

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Hudson and Anne Smith

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Mayra and John Schmidt

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

George and Susan Evans

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Jeff Hotchkiss and Executive DIrector Steven High

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Tom and Ann Charters with Jenni and Paul Hudson

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Mark Smith with Leteria and Willie Clemons

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Mark and Meg Hausberg with Mark Terman and Jeffrey Keenan

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Christina Fraser and Virginia Harshman

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Executive Director Steven High kicked off the program.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Circle Members got an early look at the Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed exhibition Dec. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Ringling's Circle Members enjoyed a look at the upcoming Syd Solomon art exhibit as part of a preview dinner Dec. 11.

The dinner had around 100 Ringling Circle Members and representatives to see the "Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed", a comprehensive exhibition that displays over 30 of the abstract impressionist's paintings. There were a few special guests as well – Syd Solomon's wife and family joined the party to see his works on display. Executive Director Steven High welcomed guests shortly into the cocktail hour before guests headed into the exhibit to see the art pieces themselves. The exhibition is set to open Dec. 8.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

