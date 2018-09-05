Ringling Museum hosts exhibit opening

The Circle Member Preview on Sept. 4 showcased a new exhibit opening, 'Storytelling, from the Horvitz collection.
The Ringling Museum hosted a Circle Member Preview Dinner on Sept. 4 for the opening of its newest exhibit, 'Storytelling,' a travelling art collection from the Horvitz family.
A sudden storm cut the reception short for the Circle members, which is a group of the museum's top donors. It moved the party quickly inside to get a first look at the new exhibit, which consists of French art from multiple eras.