Marg Markman and Beverly Ester

Ringling Legacy Society celebrates members

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019

Kim Corrigan and Daryl Bayer

Guests were greeted with a pamphlet about the society.

Karen and Dennis Ellsworth

George and Elaine Cox and Robert and Rosemary Stanko

Judith Shank, vice chair of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Foundation, applauds the society for being a part in raising $100 million for the "The Ringling Inspires" campaign.

Rosanne and Larry Francis

Joan Crowley, Susan Laura, Janet Sieve and Joan Saunders

Sara and Jim Bagley

Nancy Gross, Wilda Meier and Bill Galgarno

Guests could wander outside the tent and get views of the Ca' d'Zan and Sarasota Bay.

Martha Allen and Donald Fosselman

Robert Blalock and Sylvia Barber

Fay Donaldson, Carol Chance and Erin Saba

Declan Sheehy, Ringling associate director of development, addresses the crowd.

Richard Cooper and Mary Ann Scahall

Walter White and Carolyn Fuqay

Maceo, Maicy and Nerissa Powell and Mary Van Withey

Gerry Russell and Laura Avery

Laurie and Mike Harrison

This year's Legacy Society Luncheon saw more than 200 guests.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

More than 200 people turned up for the Ringling's annual Legacy Society Luncheon, making it the largest luncheon to date. 

The annual luncheon celebrates and honors patrons who have shown commitment to The Ringling by including the museum in their estate plans and membership.

During the event, Judith Shank, vice chair of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Foundation, announced that, to date, the foundation has raised more than $100 million. 

"Over $30 million of that was in planned giving, which secures the Ringling for future generations as well as present," Shank said.   

After guests ate, new honorees were inducted. 

 

