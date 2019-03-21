Ringling Legacy Society celebrates members

More than 200 people turned up for the Ringling's annual Legacy Society Luncheon, making it the largest luncheon to date.

The annual luncheon celebrates and honors patrons who have shown commitment to The Ringling by including the museum in their estate plans and membership.

During the event, Judith Shank, vice chair of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Foundation, announced that, to date, the foundation has raised more than $100 million.

"Over $30 million of that was in planned giving, which secures the Ringling for future generations as well as present," Shank said.

After guests ate, new honorees were inducted.