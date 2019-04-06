Ringling Inspires campaign raises more than $100 million

Confetti was shot into the air as members of the The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and the State Art Museum of Florida administered by Florida State University celebrated the completion of a $100 million campaign.

The Ringling Inspires: Honoring the Legacy and Building for the Future campaign wasn't scheduled to be complete until 2020. However, with more than 65,000 donations, the campaign exceeded its goal, bringing in a total of $101,330,000.

With donations, the permanent collection has nearly doubled in size and two curatorial positions have been endowed. Additionally, restoration to the Ca D'Zan was made possible.

Ahead of the celebration, entrance fee to the museum was waived, bringing in a total of 3,251 visitors.

After speakers announced the campaign's success, guest munched on light bites provided by Puff 'n Stuff Catering and danced to music by Sheri and SoulRCoaster.