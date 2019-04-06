 Skip to main content
Florida State University President John Thrasher holds up a ceremonial check worth $101,330,000 with Ringling mascot Reuben.

Ringling Inspires campaign raises more than $100 million

Florida State University President John Thrasher holds up a ceremonial check worth $101,330,000 with Ringling mascot Reuben.

Mary and David Benfer

Mary and David Benfer

Jeff Hotchkiss, board member and chairman of development committee

Jeff Hotchkiss, board member and chairman of development committee

Veronica Brady, Steve Dixon, Peggy Allen and Jay Brady

Veronica Brady, Steve Dixon, Peggy Allen and Jay Brady

John and Mayra Schmidt

John and Mayra Schmidt

Guest could try a variety of food provided by Puff 'n Stuff catering.

Guest could try a variety of food provided by Puff 'n Stuff catering.

Ann Charters, president of Asolo Repertory Theatre board and Tom Charters, board member

Ann Charters, president of Asolo Repertory Theatre board and Tom Charters, board member

Sarah and George Pappas, Kathy Walker and Christine Jennings

Sarah and George Pappas, Kathy Walker and Christine Jennings

Warren Colbert, board member, and Marie Colbert

Warren Colbert, board member, and Marie Colbert

Betsy Winder, Dan Napoli, board member Tina Napoli, Mary and Dee Vaidya.

Betsy Winder, Dan Napoli, board member Tina Napoli, Mary and Dee Vaidya.

David Duncan and John Fisher

David Duncan and John Fisher

Light bites were served before guests headed to the dance floor.

Light bites were served before guests headed to the dance floor.

Mari Carpenter, assistant director for collections and chief registrar, and Elizabeth Doud

Mari Carpenter, assistant director for collections and chief registrar, and Elizabeth Doud

John Bradbury, Fran Fergusson and Ringling Executive Director Steven High

John Bradbury, Fran Fergusson and Ringling Executive Director Steven High

T.J. and Robin Kornett

T.J. and Robin Kornett

Dawn Jennings and Tom Jennings, vice president for university advancement at Florida State University and president of the FSU Foundation

Dawn Jennings and Tom Jennings, vice president for university advancement at Florida State University and president of the FSU Foundation

Florida State University John Thrasher addresses the crowd.

Florida State University John Thrasher addresses the crowd.

Board member Tom Icard and Cameron Icard

Board member Tom Icard and Cameron Icard

Florida State University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Sally McRorie, President John Thrasher and Jean Thrasher

Florida State University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Sally McRorie, President John Thrasher and Jean Thrasher

Gary Tiffany and Brittani Froug

Gary Tiffany and Brittani Froug

The fundraising campaign finished a year ahead of schedule.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Confetti was shot into the air as members of the The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and the State Art Museum of Florida administered by Florida State University celebrated the completion of a $100 million campaign.

The Ringling Inspires: Honoring the Legacy and Building for the Future campaign wasn't scheduled to be complete until 2020. However, with more than 65,000 donations, the campaign exceeded its goal, bringing in a total of $101,330,000. 

With donations, the permanent collection has nearly doubled in size and two curatorial positions have been endowed. Additionally, restoration to the Ca D'Zan was made possible. 

Ahead of the celebration, entrance fee to the museum was waived, bringing in a total of 3,251 visitors. 

After speakers announced the campaign's success, guest munched on light bites provided by Puff 'n Stuff Catering and danced to music by Sheri and SoulRCoaster. 

