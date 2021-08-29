A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sean and Jennifer Stumler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 161 S. Polk Drive to Linda and Kamal Elsheshai, of Atlanta, for $5.25 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, two pools and 4,617 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.25 million in 2018.

The Promenade

Douglas and Charlene Nolan, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 905H condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Victor and Donna Pascale, of Stony Brook, New York, for $1,515,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.02 million in February.

Derringer’s

Michael Smyth, of Sarasota, sold his home at 723 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to 723 Blvd of the Presidents LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1937, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,233 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 2000.

John Ringling Estates

EGD Properties Two LLC sold the home at 150 S. Washington Drive to Frank Joseph Creede and Janice Rosalie Creede, trustees, of Ranch Santa Fe, California, for $1.05 million. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 945 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2019.

Islands West

Laura Redwine, of San Antonio, sold her Unit 14-C condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Andrew Jenkins, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,000 in 1984.

Casa Del Mar

Priscilla Stowe, trustee, of Chatt Hills, Georgia, sold the Unit 15-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 4621 Gulf of Mexico Dr. 15D LLC for $545,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2020.

Longboat Harbour

Sandra Goedde, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to Anthony Licciardi and Telina Lyall, of Longboat Key, for $455,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2019.

Longboat Beachcomber

RT. 9W Associates of Newburgh Inc. sold the Unit 401 condominium at 2721 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Theodore Wint, Tania Gazarian and Nicholas Wint, of Longboat Key, for $410,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 675 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2018.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Robert Makowski, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 105 condominium at 682 Spanish Drive S. to Michael Denny Brown and Lori Anne Brown, of Lantana, Texas, for $400,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,900 in March.