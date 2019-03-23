 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairs Marci and Michael Klein

Ringling College of Art & Design makes moves and magic

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Co-Chairs Marci and Michael Klein

Buy this Photo
Pat and President Larry Thompson

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Pat and President Larry Thompson

Buy this Photo
Kat Barbieri and Gaby Thaulfair

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Kat Barbieri and Gaby Thaulfair

Buy this Photo
Diane and Joel Schleicher

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Diane and Joel Schleicher

Buy this Photo
Ringling student Louis Cho scared guests with his costume.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Ringling student Louis Cho scared guests with his costume.

Buy this Photo
Robin Strauss and Judi Sterne

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Robin Strauss and Judi Sterne

Buy this Photo
Morgan Gerhart, Michelle Brault and Lisa Intagliata

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Morgan Gerhart, Michelle Brault and Lisa Intagliata

Buy this Photo
Courtney Jones with Dan and Sarah Hoffe

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Courtney Jones with Dan and Sarah Hoffe

Buy this Photo
Mark Walker, Ariane Dart, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Matthew Biskey

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Mark Walker, Ariane Dart, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Matthew Biskey

Buy this Photo
Glenna and Amy Walton with Suhn Chung

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Glenna and Amy Walton with Suhn Chung

Buy this Photo
Patsy Steffy and Kristen McGuigan

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Patsy Steffy and Kristen McGuigan

Buy this Photo
Natalie and Andrew Tanner

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Natalie and Andrew Tanner

Buy this Photo
President Larry Thompson appeared on the wall of the Roskamp Exhibition Hall using Motion Design.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

President Larry Thompson appeared on the wall of the Roskamp Exhibition Hall using Motion Design.

Buy this Photo
Pat Thompson appeared on the wall of the Roskamp Exhibition Hall using Motion Design.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Pat Thompson appeared on the wall of the Roskamp Exhibition Hall using Motion Design.

Buy this Photo
President Larry and Pat Thompson wave to the crowd after making their grand entrance.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

President Larry and Pat Thompson wave to the crowd after making their grand entrance.

Buy this Photo
President Larry and Pat Thompson wave to the crowd after making their grand entrance.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

President Larry and Pat Thompson wave to the crowd after making their grand entrance.

Buy this Photo
Kristy Meadows, Christy Sackett, Stephanie CZ and Stephanie Chen

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Kristy Meadows, Christy Sackett, Stephanie CZ and Stephanie Chen

Buy this Photo
Lisa Rooks Morris and Cheryl Loeffler

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Lisa Rooks Morris and Cheryl Loeffler

Buy this Photo
The Harry Potter group brought their own table decor.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

The Harry Potter group brought their own table decor.

Buy this Photo
Tables were set up under a tent outside.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Tables were set up under a tent outside.

Buy this Photo
The theme was A Magical Evening.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

The theme was A Magical Evening.

Buy this Photo
Greenery centered the tables.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Greenery centered the tables.

Buy this Photo
Guests took home a magic 8 ball.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Guests took home a magic 8 ball.

Buy this Photo
Magical props were set up around the campus.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Magical props were set up around the campus.

Buy this Photo
Ringling student Rachel Bivens draws a figure enhancement sketch.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Ringling student Rachel Bivens draws a figure enhancement sketch.

Buy this Photo
Frank and Katherine Martucci

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Frank and Katherine Martucci

Buy this Photo
Brian Mariash and Frank Martucci

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Brian Mariash and Frank Martucci

Buy this Photo
Guests could take home a photo of them in front of the green screen.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Guests could take home a photo of them in front of the green screen.

Buy this Photo
Mitzie and Kenny Henson

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Mitzie and Kenny Henson

Buy this Photo
Terri and Michael Klauber with Sherry and Tom Koski

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Terri and Michael Klauber with Sherry and Tom Koski

Buy this Photo
Jessica Dirkes gets her portrait drawn.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Jessica Dirkes gets her portrait drawn.

Buy this Photo
Ringling students Kelsey Morris and Gretchen Leffler made wire sculptures throughout the evening for guests to purchase.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Ringling students Kelsey Morris and Gretchen Leffler made wire sculptures throughout the evening for guests to purchase.

Buy this Photo
Kelsey Morris made herself a ring.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Kelsey Morris made herself a ring.

Buy this Photo
Joan Engelbach and Martha Huie

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Joan Engelbach and Martha Huie

Buy this Photo
Kevin Friedman

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Kevin Friedman

Buy this Photo
Matt Myers

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Matt Myers

Buy this Photo
Candice Johnson and Kristin Dunham Doyle

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Candice Johnson and Kristin Dunham Doyle

Buy this Photo
Dan and Amanda Tullidge

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Dan and Amanda Tullidge

Buy this Photo
President Larry Thompson thanks sponsors.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

President Larry Thompson thanks sponsors.

Buy this Photo
Luz Stella and Hunter Thompson won best representation of the theme.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Luz Stella and Hunter Thompson won best representation of the theme.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chair Marci Klein jumps up as her group wins best group.

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Co-Chair Marci Klein jumps up as her group wins best group.

Buy this Photo
Share
Avant Garde: A Magical Evening was hosted March 23 at Ringling College.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Fairies, wizards and elves made magic happen March 23 for the Ringling College of Art & Design's Avant Garde: A Magical Evening. 

Guests flew in on broomsticks to start the evening, with President Larry and Pat Thompson making their grand entrance soon after. The two showcased Ringling College's Motion Design major in the Roskamp Exhibition Hall. Before appearing before viewers, they were shown on the walls of the hall using the technology. 

After their entrance, the rest of the cocktail hours were spent getting figure enhancement sketches by Ringling students, face painting, a green screen photo booth, meet-and-greets with artist Tim Rogerson, magic trick shows and, of course, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

During dinner, there was a costume contest, chosen by Cliff Roles. The categories were most imaginative, best representation of theme and best group, with multiple winners in the categories. 

Avant Garde is hosted each year to support its students and raise money for scholarships, and as Barancik Foundation President and CEO Teri A. Hansen told guest, it was time to pull magic out of the hat to raise money for students. The scholarship fund is called "Crossing the Finish Line" and supports Ringling juniors and seniors who go through an unfortunate and unforeseen circumstance that negatively affects their funding. About 15 students per year benefit from this scholarship.

The magic continued after dinner and dessert with live music and dancing to the Blonde Ambition Band.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement