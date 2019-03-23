Ringling College of Art & Design makes moves and magic

Fairies, wizards and elves made magic happen March 23 for the Ringling College of Art & Design's Avant Garde: A Magical Evening.

Guests flew in on broomsticks to start the evening, with President Larry and Pat Thompson making their grand entrance soon after. The two showcased Ringling College's Motion Design major in the Roskamp Exhibition Hall. Before appearing before viewers, they were shown on the walls of the hall using the technology.

After their entrance, the rest of the cocktail hours were spent getting figure enhancement sketches by Ringling students, face painting, a green screen photo booth, meet-and-greets with artist Tim Rogerson, magic trick shows and, of course, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

During dinner, there was a costume contest, chosen by Cliff Roles. The categories were most imaginative, best representation of theme and best group, with multiple winners in the categories.

Avant Garde is hosted each year to support its students and raise money for scholarships, and as Barancik Foundation President and CEO Teri A. Hansen told guest, it was time to pull magic out of the hat to raise money for students. The scholarship fund is called "Crossing the Finish Line" and supports Ringling juniors and seniors who go through an unfortunate and unforeseen circumstance that negatively affects their funding. About 15 students per year benefit from this scholarship.

The magic continued after dinner and dessert with live music and dancing to the Blonde Ambition Band.