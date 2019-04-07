Ringling College of Art and Design celebrates 20 years

Ringling College of Art and Design celebrated two decades with President Larry Thompson April 7.

Ringling College supporters gathered under the tent on the grounds of the college for a cocktail hour and dinner. Just weeks prior, the college hosted Avant Garde: A Magical Evening under the same tent.

Since Thompson joined the college in 1999, the number of students has doubled, and the number of majors has went from five to 13. To celebrate Thompson and what he has accomplished for the school, the Thompson Fund for Creative Leadership was born. The fund will support creative leadership projects that will move the college forward into making it the top art and design college in the world.

After dining under the tent, a celebratory toast was given to Thompson, followed by his remarks. The evening concluded with dancing and mingling under the tent.