Pat and President Larry Thompson

Ringling College of Art and Design celebrates 20 years

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Pat and President Larry Thompson

Guests dined under the tent.

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Guests dined under the tent.

The centerpieces were classic white florals.

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

The centerpieces were classic white florals.

The college celebrated Larry Thompson's 20th year with Ringling College.

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

The college celebrated Larry Thompson's 20th year with Ringling College.

Brett and Fabienne Hutchens

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Brett and Fabienne Hutchens

Carolyn Johnson and Bev Koski

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Carolyn Johnson and Bev Koski

Cathy Nenadovic and John Knowles

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Cathy Nenadovic and John Knowles

Barbara and John Knowles

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Barbara and John Knowles

Angus Rogers, Susan and William Kelley and Jackie Rogers

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Angus Rogers, Susan and William Kelley and Jackie Rogers

Gwen and Tom Watson

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Gwen and Tom Watson

Donna and David Koffman and Hakim and Melissa Morsli

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Donna and David Koffman and Hakim and Melissa Morsli

Jennifer Huber, Stephanie Grosskreutz, Erin Christy and Taylor Aulfman

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Jennifer Huber, Stephanie Grosskreutz, Erin Christy and Taylor Aulfman

Mickey Fine, Barbara Brizdle and Chris Kraemer

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Mickey Fine, Barbara Brizdle and Chris Kraemer

Jamie Beck and Elizabeth Mahler

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Jamie Beck and Elizabeth Mahler

Rob Brady and Jeff Bleitz

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Rob Brady and Jeff Bleitz

Guests wrote notes for Pat and Larry Thompson during cocktail hour.

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Guests wrote notes for Pat and Larry Thompson during cocktail hour.

Larry Thompson was presented with an award and flowers for his 20 years.

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Larry Thompson was presented with an award and flowers for his 20 years.

Larry Thompson was presented with an award and flowers for his 20 years.

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019 |

Larry Thompson was presented with an award and flowers for his 20 years.

Sarah Thompson and Tammy Walsh

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

Sarah Thompson and Tammy Walsh

George Biles gave the welcome speech before dinner.

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019

George Biles gave the welcome speech before dinner.

The 20th Anniversary Party for Larry Thompson was hosted April 7 at Ringling College.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Ringling College of Art and Design celebrated two decades with President Larry Thompson April 7. 

Ringling College supporters gathered under the tent on the grounds of the college for a cocktail hour and dinner. Just weeks prior, the college hosted Avant Garde: A Magical Evening under the same tent. 

Since Thompson joined the college in 1999, the number of students has doubled, and the number of majors has went from five to 13. To celebrate Thompson and what he has accomplished for the school, the Thompson Fund for Creative Leadership was born. The fund will support creative leadership projects that will move the college forward into making it the top art and design college in the world. 

After dining under the tent, a celebratory toast was given to Thompson, followed by his remarks. The evening concluded with dancing and mingling under the tent. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

