Ringling College Library Association hosts an evening for appreciation

The Alfred R. Goldstein Library opened its doors, including three levels and the patio, for the Ringling College Library Association's Platinum Appreciation Reception Jan. 10.

The RCLA brought in entertainment, an abundance of catered food and a guest speaker for the evening reception.

Reuben Margolin is an artist and sculpture, who gave a mesmerizing and at times, funny, presentation on how he became the artist he is and the process behind creating his work.