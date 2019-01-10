 Skip to main content
Speaker Reuben Margolin and Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz

Ringling College Library Association hosts an evening for appreciation

Tom Koski, Chairwoman Mitzie Henson and Emma Henson

A pianist played music on the first floor.

Terri Vitale and Dr. Chris Sforzo

Nancy and David Morgan

Ollie Johnson and Chris Cremer

Isabel Norton and Patricia Fullagar

Sushi, made your way, was served on the second floor.

Marlo Turner and Lora Wey

A seafood table offered options such as shrimp, clams and oysters.

Outside were tables, a dessert bar and more live entertainment.

A dessert bar held many sweet treats.

Chuck and Margie Barancik

Stacey Corley and Mark Pritchett

Guests left with a sugar cookie decorated for RCLA.

David Kasprzyk and Michelle Frau

Roxie Jerde introduced the guest speaker.

Reuben Margolin is an artist and sculpture, who was first inspired by the way caterpillars move.

Gail and Joel Morganroth with Barbara and Tom Gardner

Steven Sanders, Julie Harris and Mike Marraccini

The Platinum Appreciation Reception was held Jan. 10 at the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Alfred R. Goldstein Library opened its doors, including three levels and the patio, for the Ringling College Library Association's Platinum Appreciation Reception Jan. 10. 

The RCLA brought in entertainment, an abundance of catered food and a guest speaker for the evening reception. 

Reuben Margolin is an artist and sculpture, who gave a mesmerizing and at times, funny, presentation on how he became the artist he is and the process behind creating his work. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

