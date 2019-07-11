 Skip to main content
Ringling circle members gather for exhibition dinner

Executive Director of The Ringling Steven High and Albert Cohen

Dean and Patty Miller with Larry Willets and Judith Rosenblum

Dean and Patty Miller with Larry Willets and Judith Rosenblum

Dan Denton and John Harshman

Dan Denton and John Harshman

Avalon Fotheringham and Rhiannon Paget

Avalon Fotheringham and Rhiannon Paget

Elisa Hansen, Virginia Harshman and Marissa Hershon

Elisa Hansen, Virginia Harshman and Marissa Hershon

Marlo and Jay Turner

Marlo and Jay Turner

David Berry and Marshall Rousseau

David Berry and Marshall Rousseau

Roberta Schaumleffel and Sarah Cartwright

Roberta Schaumleffel and Sarah Cartwright

Shirley Foss and Mirta Lecuona

Shirley Foss and Mirta Lecuona

Mark Smith and Barbara Ramsay

Mark Smith and Barbara Ramsay

Elizabeth Wert, Kristine Bundrant and Kathryn Carr

Elizabeth Wert, Kristine Bundrant and Kathryn Carr

Tina Shao Napoli and Ana Muller

Tina Shao Napoli and Ana Muller

Jane and Sam Skogstad with Mayra Schmidt and Carole Schwartz

Jane and Sam Skogstad with Mayra Schmidt and Carole Schwartz

Allison Gregory and Peter Offringa

Allison Gregory and Peter Offringa

Connie Holcomb, Walter Servatka and Cornelia Matson

Connie Holcomb, Walter Servatka and Cornelia Matson

Nancy Gold and Bruce Lehman

Nancy Gold and Bruce Lehman

Hudson and Anne Smith

Hudson and Anne Smith

Keith Crowley, Joni Bradley and Ola Wlusek

Keith Crowley, Joni Bradley and Ola Wlusek

Edward and Anette Eliasberg

Edward and Anette Eliasberg

Theodore Washington, Dr. Lisa Merritt and Mark Smith

Theodore Washington, Dr. Lisa Merritt and Mark Smith

Jo Ann and Don Burhart

Jo Ann and Don Burhart

Margo Belaga and Richard Abdullah

Margo Belaga and Richard Abdullah

Christina Fraser and Jennifer Price

Christina Fraser and Jennifer Price

Albert and Norma Cohen

Albert and Norma Cohen

The museum's top donors met up for a look at the new 'The Fabric of India' exhibit July 11.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Rain couldn't stop The Ringling's donors and supporters from gathering July 11 for a preview dinner celebrating the museum's new 'The Fabric of India' exhibit.

Circle members — The Ringling's top donors — started their evening with a cocktail reception before hearing remarks from The Ringling's Executive Director Steven High. Guests then walked through the exhibit located in the Searing Wing of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. 

"The Fabric of India" showcases 140 pieces of Indian textile material dating from the 15th century to now. The pieces are all on loan from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and private collections. The exhibit is on display now through Oct. 13.

The evening concluded with dinner in the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Lecture Hall in the museum's Center for Asian Art. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

