Ringling circle members gather for exhibition dinner

Rain couldn't stop The Ringling's donors and supporters from gathering July 11 for a preview dinner celebrating the museum's new 'The Fabric of India' exhibit.

Circle members — The Ringling's top donors — started their evening with a cocktail reception before hearing remarks from The Ringling's Executive Director Steven High. Guests then walked through the exhibit located in the Searing Wing of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

"The Fabric of India" showcases 140 pieces of Indian textile material dating from the 15th century to now. The pieces are all on loan from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and private collections. The exhibit is on display now through Oct. 13.

The evening concluded with dinner in the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Lecture Hall in the museum's Center for Asian Art.