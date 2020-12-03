 Skip to main content
Ringling Executive Director Steve High said he was more than happy with the turnout.

Ringling brings holiday happiness with toy drive

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Families dropped off dozens on dozens of contributions for Toys for Tots.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Rietta Wallenda of Cirque Vertigo welcomed guests to the show.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Simon Areatov, Lyric Wallenda and Alex "The Mooch" Arestov put on a show for guests.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

The loop had plenty of Christmas ornaments and decorations.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Taylor Vilt and Pat Ianelli accepted gifts from guests.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Kay Carrington picked up presents.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Ruben the Lion and Laura Steefel-Moore waved thanks to families.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Logan Fraser and Riley Stroth were a couple of happy elves.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Rick Riseborough and Larry Sajac represented the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Lyric Wallenda welcomed guests into the event.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Kaitlin Foss sang out holiday tunes.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Lyric Wallenda welcomed guests into the event.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Sharon Freddes handed out coupons for people's next Ringling visits.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Vayna Passanita and Caleb Overholt towered over the cruising cars.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Violet Grebe was part of the Circus Arts Conservatory's show.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Cora Thayer waved to the audience.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Iris Dahlberg was part of the Circus Arts Convservatory's show.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Vimanna Stanton

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

Dylan Mason hung from his hoop.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 |

The Drive-Through Holiday Splendor event was held Dec. 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Families enjoyed holiday lights and fantastic feats from the comfort of their cars during The Ringling's Holiday Splendor event Dec. 3.

The annual holiday toy drive benefiting  U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots had a drive-through makeover this year, with families dropping off toys to Ringling staff past the central campus gate and then enjoying Christmas characters and performers putting on a show.

Food and drinks were served by The Ringling Grillroom while the loop's entertainment ended with a Circus Arts Conservatory/Sailor Circus Academy performance. 

