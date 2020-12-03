Ringling brings holiday happiness with toy drive

Families enjoyed holiday lights and fantastic feats from the comfort of their cars during The Ringling's Holiday Splendor event Dec. 3.

The annual holiday toy drive benefiting U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots had a drive-through makeover this year, with families dropping off toys to Ringling staff past the central campus gate and then enjoying Christmas characters and performers putting on a show.

Food and drinks were served by The Ringling Grillroom while the loop's entertainment ended with a Circus Arts Conservatory/Sailor Circus Academy performance.