 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairs Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf

Guests become a kaleidoscope of color at Ringing College of Art and Design

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf

Buy this Photo
Lindsey Lim greets guests as they walk in.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Lindsey Lim greets guests as they walk in.

Buy this Photo
Ringling students Devin Houston and Emad Al-Majtary film for Art Network.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling students Devin Houston and Emad Al-Majtary film for Art Network.

Buy this Photo
Kendra Poleshek, Steve and Joann Stein and Jeff Poleshek

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Kendra Poleshek, Steve and Joann Stein and Jeff Poleshek

Buy this Photo
Colorful balloons popped against the white tent background.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Colorful balloons popped against the white tent background.

Buy this Photo
Guests were given a kaleidoscope, pair of glasses and a cup at their seat.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Guests were given a kaleidoscope, pair of glasses and a cup at their seat.

Buy this Photo
This year's Avant-Garde is all about color.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

This year's Avant-Garde is all about color.

Buy this Photo
The seating arrangement were arranged by different colored tables.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

The seating arrangement were arranged by different colored tables.

Buy this Photo
Each section of tables had its own color.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Each section of tables had its own color.

Buy this Photo
Each table was given two bottles of wine.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Each table was given two bottles of wine.

Buy this Photo
The tables were decorated with colorful origami.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

The tables were decorated with colorful origami.

Buy this Photo
Paul and Marilyn Frederick

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Paul and Marilyn Frederick

Buy this Photo
John and Mary Matz

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

John and Mary Matz

Buy this Photo
Laura Blackman and Maria Marling

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Laura Blackman and Maria Marling

Buy this Photo
Ringling students Imo Rolfe, Fay Han, Lindsey Lim, Arianna Mcaniff, Sarah Bedell, Kegan Jones, Emily Lamberski, Yasmine Encarnacion and Andrew Benson

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling students Imo Rolfe, Fay Han, Lindsey Lim, Arianna Mcaniff, Sarah Bedell, Kegan Jones, Emily Lamberski, Yasmine Encarnacion and Andrew Benson

Buy this Photo
Tammy Walsh and Kevin Friedman

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Tammy Walsh and Kevin Friedman

Buy this Photo
Kevin Friedman shows off his pot o' gold.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Kevin Friedman shows off his pot o' gold.

Buy this Photo
Edit Szegedi and Yaima Morgado

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Edit Szegedi and Yaima Morgado

Buy this Photo
Just before Ringling College President Larry and Pat Thompson arrived, colorful smoke bombs clouded the road.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Just before Ringling College President Larry and Pat Thompson arrived, colorful smoke bombs clouded the road.

Buy this Photo
The Thompsons were dropped off at the gala in a Moke.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

The Thompsons were dropped off at the gala in a Moke.

Buy this Photo
Pat Thompson steps up onto the runway.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Pat Thompson steps up onto the runway.

Buy this Photo
Ringling students threw paint on the Thompsons' white outfits to color them up.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling students threw paint on the Thompsons' white outfits to color them up.

Buy this Photo
Pat Thompson smiles as she makes her entrance.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Pat Thompson smiles as she makes her entrance.

Buy this Photo
Ringling College President Larry Thompson follows behind Pat.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling College President Larry Thompson follows behind Pat.

Buy this Photo
Pat and Ringling College President Larry Thompson celebrate their entrance to Avant-Garde.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Pat and Ringling College President Larry Thompson celebrate their entrance to Avant-Garde.

Buy this Photo
The Thompsons' outfits went from white to splattered with different color.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

The Thompsons' outfits went from white to splattered with different color.

Buy this Photo
Each year, the Thompsons have a new creative entrance to the gala.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Each year, the Thompsons have a new creative entrance to the gala.

Buy this Photo
Ringling students pose with Pat and Ringling College President Larry Thompson.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling students pose with Pat and Ringling College President Larry Thompson.

Buy this Photo
Yasmine Encarnacion smiles after throwing paint on the Thompsons.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Yasmine Encarnacion smiles after throwing paint on the Thompsons.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Mumford

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Jennifer Mumford

Buy this Photo
Ringling College of Art and Design Color Squad

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling College of Art and Design Color Squad

Buy this Photo
Jean Martin, Sandy Lenhart and Anne Garlington

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Jean Martin, Sandy Lenhart and Anne Garlington

Buy this Photo
Isabel Norton, Jan Matthews and Lora Wey

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Isabel Norton, Jan Matthews and Lora Wey

Buy this Photo
Lynn Strype

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Lynn Strype

Buy this Photo
Michael Corley and Laurey Stryker

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Michael Corley and Laurey Stryker

Buy this Photo
Gina and Justin Wells

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Gina and Justin Wells

Buy this Photo
Debbie and Gary Mariotti

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Debbie and Gary Mariotti

Buy this Photo
Toby Parker, Christina Barnes and Hosana Fieber

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Toby Parker, Christina Barnes and Hosana Fieber

Buy this Photo
Debra Torger dances with her marionette while Ringling college students draw her.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Debra Torger dances with her marionette while Ringling college students draw her.

Buy this Photo
Ringling students made Figure Enhancement sketches for guests.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling students made Figure Enhancement sketches for guests.

Buy this Photo
Patricia Caswell and Cyndi Flanagan

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Patricia Caswell and Cyndi Flanagan

Buy this Photo
Tom Koski made a big statement with his oversized clown shoes.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Tom Koski made a big statement with his oversized clown shoes.

Buy this Photo
Tom and Sherry Koski

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Tom and Sherry Koski

Buy this Photo
Peggy Hayes and Karin Jones

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Peggy Hayes and Karin Jones

Buy this Photo
David Sessions, Robin and Brenda Cote, Taylor Aultman and John LaCivita

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

David Sessions, Robin and Brenda Cote, Taylor Aultman and John LaCivita

Buy this Photo
Robyn Fortsch gets her face painted by Pixie Painting.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Robyn Fortsch gets her face painted by Pixie Painting.

Buy this Photo
Vicky Randall and Jeff Kalin

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Vicky Randall and Jeff Kalin

Buy this Photo
Suzy Kalin shows Robyn Fortsch her face painting.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Suzy Kalin shows Robyn Fortsch her face painting.

Buy this Photo
Jeff and Suzy Kalin

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Jeff and Suzy Kalin

Buy this Photo
Suzy Kalin brought an array of colors for her face painting.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Suzy Kalin brought an array of colors for her face painting.

Buy this Photo
Suzy Kalin, Pixie Painting, did face paintings for guests during cocktail hour.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Suzy Kalin, Pixie Painting, did face paintings for guests during cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Kameron Hodgen, Sid Friedman and Lauren Hughey

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Kameron Hodgen, Sid Friedman and Lauren Hughey

Buy this Photo
Silent auction items were displayed and available for bids throughout the night.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Silent auction items were displayed and available for bids throughout the night.

Buy this Photo
Auction items were available to view in the Diane Roskamp Exhibition Hall.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Auction items were available to view in the Diane Roskamp Exhibition Hall.

Buy this Photo
Doris Berkey and Susannah Cripe pose in BeGlam's photo booth.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Doris Berkey and Susannah Cripe pose in BeGlam's photo booth.

Buy this Photo
Alex Shaulis, Ellie Morlino and Imo Rolfe

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Alex Shaulis, Ellie Morlino and Imo Rolfe

Buy this Photo
Each table had a white tablecloth and flowers in the respective color of the table theme.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Each table had a white tablecloth and flowers in the respective color of the table theme.

Buy this Photo
Ruth Weisberg

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ruth Weisberg

Buy this Photo
Silent auction items were lined up in the Diane Roskamp Exhibition Hall.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Silent auction items were lined up in the Diane Roskamp Exhibition Hall.

Buy this Photo
Artwork in the silent auction lined the side wall of the hall.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Artwork in the silent auction lined the side wall of the hall.

Buy this Photo
Costumes from Feld Entertainment Studios decorated the Diane Roskamp Exhibition Hall.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Costumes from Feld Entertainment Studios decorated the Diane Roskamp Exhibition Hall.

Buy this Photo
Students in the fine arts/visual studies department worked on Sol LeWitt: "Wall Drawing #797" throughout the night.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Students in the fine arts/visual studies department worked on Sol LeWitt: "Wall Drawing #797" throughout the night.

Buy this Photo
Jayden Irizarry draws on the wall as part of Sol LeWitt: "Wall Drawing #797."

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Jayden Irizarry draws on the wall as part of Sol LeWitt: "Wall Drawing #797."

Buy this Photo
Freddie Lamoreaux

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Freddie Lamoreaux

Buy this Photo
Tim Rogerson painted this piece during cocktail hour.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Tim Rogerson painted this piece during cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Artist Tim Rogerson

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Artist Tim Rogerson

Buy this Photo
Tim Rogerson's works were on display and for sale.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Tim Rogerson's works were on display and for sale.

Buy this Photo
Tara Norten gets her shirt signed by Tim Rogerson.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Tara Norten gets her shirt signed by Tim Rogerson.

Buy this Photo
Rui Zhou sketches a couple.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Rui Zhou sketches a couple.

Buy this Photo
Ringling College President Larry Thompson thanks guests for coming.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling College President Larry Thompson thanks guests for coming.

Buy this Photo
Sherry and Tom Koski won best representation of the theme in the costume contest.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Sherry and Tom Koski won best representation of the theme in the costume contest.

Buy this Photo
The Willis Smith group also won best representation of the theme with their confetti suits.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

The Willis Smith group also won best representation of the theme with their confetti suits.

Buy this Photo
Patricia Caswell and Lorraine Matthews celebrate their wins for most beautiful.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Patricia Caswell and Lorraine Matthews celebrate their wins for most beautiful.

Buy this Photo
The flamingos pose for a photo after winning best group.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

The flamingos pose for a photo after winning best group.

Buy this Photo
Ringling College President Larry Thompson and scholarship recipient Dionisius Bangun laugh together on stage.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 |

Ringling College President Larry Thompson and scholarship recipient Dionisius Bangun laugh together on stage.

Buy this Photo
Share
Ringling College's Avant-Garde was hosted March 17 at Ringling College.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It wasn't just seas of green that took over Ringling College on March 17.

The Ringling College of Art and Design brought guests together for their annual An Evening at the Avant-Garde, which happened to fall on St. Patrick's Day, on the lawn of the college. The theme this year was In Color!, leaving guests quite a bit of room for their own creativity.

And creativity there was – costumes included St. Patrick's Day leprechauns, a unicorn and the pantone color of the year. 

The Ringling College hosts Avant-Garde each year to support it's students and raise money for scholarships. This year's Avant-Garde scholarship recipient in the amount of $5,000 is Illustration major Dionisius Bangun. 

In addition to fun costumes, and the costume contest!, guests enjoyed activities such as a silent and live auction, Figure Enhancement sketches by Ringling students, face painting, a photo booth, meeting artist Tim Rogerson and of course, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. 

Winners of the costume contest were chosen by Cliff Roles. The categories were most imaginative, best representation of theme, most beautiful and best group; each category had two winners. 

The evening ended with live music and dancing with the Blonde Ambition Band.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement