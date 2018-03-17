Guests become a kaleidoscope of color at Ringing College of Art and Design

It wasn't just seas of green that took over Ringling College on March 17.

The Ringling College of Art and Design brought guests together for their annual An Evening at the Avant-Garde, which happened to fall on St. Patrick's Day, on the lawn of the college. The theme this year was In Color!, leaving guests quite a bit of room for their own creativity.

And creativity there was – costumes included St. Patrick's Day leprechauns, a unicorn and the pantone color of the year.

The Ringling College hosts Avant-Garde each year to support it's students and raise money for scholarships. This year's Avant-Garde scholarship recipient in the amount of $5,000 is Illustration major Dionisius Bangun.

In addition to fun costumes, and the costume contest!, guests enjoyed activities such as a silent and live auction, Figure Enhancement sketches by Ringling students, face painting, a photo booth, meeting artist Tim Rogerson and of course, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

Winners of the costume contest were chosen by Cliff Roles. The categories were most imaginative, best representation of theme, most beautiful and best group; each category had two winners.

The evening ended with live music and dancing with the Blonde Ambition Band.