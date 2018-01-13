 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin and Ilona Fullgrap, who was part of The Fredonias.

Ring of Fame gets new class

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin and Ilona Fullgrap, who was part of The Fredonias.

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota Circus Band performs before the induction begins.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

The Sarasota Circus Band performs before the induction begins.

Buy this Photo
Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin welcomes the crowd.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin welcomes the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow laughs during the induction ceremony.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow laughs during the induction ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Inductee Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow laughs with sponsor Al Van Tiegham.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Inductee Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow laughs with sponsor Al Van Tiegham.

Buy this Photo
Ilona Fullgrap, part of inductee group The Fredonias, laughs with the crowd.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Ilona Fullgrap, part of inductee group The Fredonias, laughs with the crowd.

Buy this Photo
The Flying Espanas wave to the crowd following their induction.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

The Flying Espanas wave to the crowd following their induction.

Buy this Photo
Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin and inductee Cedric Walker

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin and inductee Cedric Walker

Buy this Photo
Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow holds his induction plaque up for the crowd to see.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow holds his induction plaque up for the crowd to see.

Buy this Photo
Ramon “Monchis” Espana speaks to the crowd about being part of The Flying Espanas.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Ramon “Monchis” Espana speaks to the crowd about being part of The Flying Espanas.

Buy this Photo
Carolina Espana Nock speaks to the crowd about The Flying Espanas.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Carolina Espana Nock speaks to the crowd about The Flying Espanas.

Buy this Photo
John Zamoiski and Sherry Powell show off Ursula Boettcher’s plaque.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

John Zamoiski and Sherry Powell show off Ursula Boettcher’s plaque.

Buy this Photo
Inductees and their representatives reveal their plaques on the Circus Ring of Fame.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Inductees and their representatives reveal their plaques on the Circus Ring of Fame.

Buy this Photo
The Flying Espanas wave to the crowd following their induction.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

The Flying Espanas wave to the crowd following their induction.

Buy this Photo
Cedric and Cynthia Walker

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Cedric and Cynthia Walker

Buy this Photo
Sherry Powell holds up Ursula Boettcher plaque to a photo of Boettcher and the polar bear, Alaska.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Sherry Powell holds up Ursula Boettcher plaque to a photo of Boettcher and the polar bear, Alaska.

Buy this Photo
Inductees and their representatives reveal their plaques on the Circus Ring of Fame.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Inductees and their representatives reveal their plaques on the Circus Ring of Fame.

Buy this Photo
Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin and Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow are all smiles during the induction ceremony.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin and Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow are all smiles during the induction ceremony.

Buy this Photo
John Zamoiski speaks on behalf of inductee Ursula Boettcher.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

John Zamoiski speaks on behalf of inductee Ursula Boettcher.

Buy this Photo
The Flying Espanas wave to the crowd following their induction.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

The Flying Espanas wave to the crowd following their induction.

Buy this Photo
Ivan Espana addresses the crowd during the induction ceremony.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Ivan Espana addresses the crowd during the induction ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Inductees and their representatives reveal their plaques on the Circus Ring of Fame.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Inductees and their representatives reveal their plaques on the Circus Ring of Fame.

Buy this Photo
Ilona Fullgrap, part of inductee group The Fredonias poses next to their plaque.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Ilona Fullgrap, part of inductee group The Fredonias poses next to their plaque.

Buy this Photo
The plaques surround St. Armand Circles Park.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

The plaques surround St. Armand Circles Park.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Fredonias, Cedric Walker, Ursula Boettcher, The Ramon Espana Family — The Flying Espanas and Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow were inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame on Jan. 13.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Innovators.

That’s the word the 2018 Circus Ring of Fame Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin used to describe this year’s inductees.

“They are innovators in an art form that has been around for a long time,” Lubin told the crowd gathered in St. Armands Circle Park on Jan. 13.

The 2018 Circus Ring of Fame induction ceremony added five circus greats to it’s act on Saturday.

This year’s inductees included Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow, a first generation clown; Ursula Boettcher and Alaska the polar bear, who were known for their act together; The Flying Espanas, who were known for incorporating ballet and aerial choreography and gymnastic stunts into their trapeze act; The Fredonias, who were known for their risley act; and Cedric Walker, creator of UniverSoul Circus.

The ceremony was a celebration of the circus world. Perhaps Walker described it best when explaining how he would answer being asked what he loved most about the circus.

He said, of course, his answer can be traced to the jugglers and clowns or the smell of popcorn and cotton candy, but when it comes down to it, one thing makes his work worthwhile.

“If I had to pick one thing … it would be the sight of little kids’ faces when they look at the ring,” he said.

Related Stories

Advertisement