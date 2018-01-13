Ring of Fame gets new class

Innovators.

That’s the word the 2018 Circus Ring of Fame Master of Ceremonies Barry Lubin used to describe this year’s inductees.

“They are innovators in an art form that has been around for a long time,” Lubin told the crowd gathered in St. Armands Circle Park on Jan. 13.

The 2018 Circus Ring of Fame induction ceremony added five circus greats to it’s act on Saturday.

This year’s inductees included Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow, a first generation clown; Ursula Boettcher and Alaska the polar bear, who were known for their act together; The Flying Espanas, who were known for incorporating ballet and aerial choreography and gymnastic stunts into their trapeze act; The Fredonias, who were known for their risley act; and Cedric Walker, creator of UniverSoul Circus.

The ceremony was a celebration of the circus world. Perhaps Walker described it best when explaining how he would answer being asked what he loved most about the circus.

He said, of course, his answer can be traced to the jugglers and clowns or the smell of popcorn and cotton candy, but when it comes down to it, one thing makes his work worthwhile.

“If I had to pick one thing … it would be the sight of little kids’ faces when they look at the ring,” he said.