Ribbon cutting held at Botanic Waterside

Victoria Penxa sat outside the leasing office of Botanic Waterside sipping some wine and enjoying the weather during the apartment complex's grand opening March 12.

Penxa moved in a month ago after seeing all the complex had to offer and loving the fact its location, 1450 Pine S. Warbler Place, was adjacent to the Waterside Place development.

"I'm excited for the water taxis, the sushi and everything else," Penxa said about Waterside Place, which should see businesses begin opening at the end of May. "It seems like there's going to be a little bit of everything. I might not have to leave except for groceries, gas and work."

Dozens of people gathered at Botanic Waterside to celebrate the grand opening of the new apartment complex.

Zabeth Huffhines, the property manager of Botanic Waterside, said the area will be a hotspot.

"Having housing here with this beautiful park area, restaurants and shops, everyone wants to be a part of it," Huffhines said.

As of March 12, the apartment complex had 50% of its 320 apartments available for lease. Botanic Waterside began leasing apartments Oct. 1 of last year.