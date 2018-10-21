 Skip to main content
Jeff and Janice Newman

Rhythm of the Ringling kicks off arts season and museum's performance series

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018

Jeff and Janice Newman

Ginny and Alden Keyser

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Ginny and Alden Keyser

Anna Von Gehr and Sharon Freddes

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Anna Von Gehr and Sharon Freddes

Centerpieces went along with the musical theme of the night.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Centerpieces went along with the musical theme of the night.

Ryan Hill, Sara Fresh and Jordan Oliveira-Heller

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Ryan Hill, Sara Fresh and Jordan Oliveira-Heller

Aurelie van den Broek, Colleen Greenwell and Linda Radovich

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Aurelie van den Broek, Colleen Greenwell and Linda Radovich

Nann Parr, Nancy Dobras and Pat Shesley

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Nann Parr, Nancy Dobras and Pat Shesley

Jenn Otterness and Fran Lacivita

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Jenn Otterness and Fran Lacivita

David, Dan, Ilene and Rachel Denton with Caitlyn Sanderson

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

David, Dan, Ilene and Rachel Denton with Caitlyn Sanderson

Drummers accompanied Matthew Duvall, percussionist for Grammy-winning chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Drummers accompanied Matthew Duvall, percussionist for Grammy-winning chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird.

Matthew Duvall joins a guest he invited onstage during the jam session.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Matthew Duvall joins a guest he invited onstage during the jam session.

Marge Ellin, Laura and Declan Sheeny and Leon Ellin

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Marge Ellin, Laura and Declan Sheeny and Leon Ellin

David Flach and Deborah Hill

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

David Flach and Deborah Hill

Kaley Craig and Hadley Knapp

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Kaley Craig and Hadley Knapp

Larry Forgard, Ingevorg Angli and Mark and Toni Brooker

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Larry Forgard, Ingevorg Angli and Mark and Toni Brooker

A pair of guests gets down on the dance floor during the jam session.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

A pair of guests gets down on the dance floor during the jam session.

A pair of guests gets down on the dance floor during the jam session.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

A pair of guests gets down on the dance floor during the jam session.

A guest jumps into the jam session to try out the drums.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

A guest jumps into the jam session to try out the drums.

Several other musicians accompanied Matthew Duvall, percussionist for Grammy-winning chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird, during the jam session.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Several other musicians accompanied Matthew Duvall, percussionist for Grammy-winning chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird, during the jam session.

Ringling patrons got the first look at what to expect from the museum’s performance series Oct. 20.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Nothing says season like a music-infused reception in Sarasota’s most famous courtyard.

Rhythm of the Ringling celebrated the start of the 2018-2019 arts season Oct. 20 at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. The new event featured drinks, hors d’oeuvres stations from Sarasota-Manatee Originals restaurants, and performances by  The Kraken Quartet. Guests also had the chance to pick up percussion instruments and jumped into a jam session lead by percussionist Matthew Duvall.

The event was a culmination of of two days of performance by Duvall, percussionist for Grammy-winning chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird, and a look ahead at what patrons can expect from The Ringling’s New Stages Contemporary Performance series this season.

Festivities ended in a fireworks display over the David statue.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota.

