Rhythm of the Ringling kicks off arts season and museum's performance series

Nothing says season like a music-infused reception in Sarasota’s most famous courtyard.

Rhythm of the Ringling celebrated the start of the 2018-2019 arts season Oct. 20 at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. The new event featured drinks, hors d’oeuvres stations from Sarasota-Manatee Originals restaurants, and performances by The Kraken Quartet. Guests also had the chance to pick up percussion instruments and jumped into a jam session lead by percussionist Matthew Duvall.

The event was a culmination of of two days of performance by Duvall, percussionist for Grammy-winning chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird, and a look ahead at what patrons can expect from The Ringling’s New Stages Contemporary Performance series this season.

Festivities ended in a fireworks display over the David statue.