Leslie Glass, founder of Reach Out Recovery, and David Denicoff

Returned Peace Corps Volunteers honors local service organizations at luncheon

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Every table was adorned with a floral arrangement and already featured dessert.

Mounira Ragsdale, Lynn Buehler and Dale Wolfson

Amie Austin Oliva and Karen Oliva

Robin Lankton and Emma Burke

Gila Meriwether and Cathy Antunes

Patricia Troy, Charlene Wolff and Penelope Bodry-Sanders

Phil Yoder, Barry Levinson and Tom Wentzel

Larry and Vee Chiulli and Victoria Viteri

Mack Dancer, Chris Fils and Steve Grossman

Dennis McSweeney, Jodi Allen and Brad Hogreve

Scott and Robin Hain with Michael and Charlyn Fitzgerald

Claire Collins and Erika Lemmings

Stacy and Steve Carlin

Joanne Radcliffe, Dee Dee Williams and Terry Cooper

Reach Out Recovery provided educational materials such as a pamphlet explaining what to do in the case of an opioid overdose along with recovery materials like an adult coloring book.

Phil Yoder, who served in Ecuador with the Peace Corps, welcomes guests to the luncheon.

The 2019 Celebration of Service Award was given to both Coastal Behavioral Healthcare and Reach Out Recovery.

Bunny Skirboll and Christine Jennings

The Celebration of Service Luncheon was held May 1 at Michael's On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

There was something special on the nametags of certain guests at Returned Peace Corps Volunteers’ 2019 Celebration of Service Luncheon: country names. Guests who had served in the Peace Corps wore their country of service’s name proudly, setting the mood for an afternoon celebrating change makers.

Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, a service organization that works with local leaders to tackle the most pressing issues of the local community, held the award luncheon May 1 at Michael’s On East to honor Sarasota-based nonprofits Coastal Behavioral Healthcare and Reach Out Recovery.

The 2019 Celebration of Service Award was given to both organizations to recognize the vital work of both nonprofits in tackling the issues of mental illness, addiction and the opioid crisis.

Leslie Glass, author and founder of Reach Out Recovery, gave the keynote address.

