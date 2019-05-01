Returned Peace Corps Volunteers honors local service organizations at luncheon

There was something special on the nametags of certain guests at Returned Peace Corps Volunteers’ 2019 Celebration of Service Luncheon: country names. Guests who had served in the Peace Corps wore their country of service’s name proudly, setting the mood for an afternoon celebrating change makers.

Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, a service organization that works with local leaders to tackle the most pressing issues of the local community, held the award luncheon May 1 at Michael’s On East to honor Sarasota-based nonprofits Coastal Behavioral Healthcare and Reach Out Recovery.

The 2019 Celebration of Service Award was given to both organizations to recognize the vital work of both nonprofits in tackling the issues of mental illness, addiction and the opioid crisis.

Leslie Glass, author and founder of Reach Out Recovery, gave the keynote address.