 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota Young Professionals Group Event Chairwoman Lauren Joseph and Co-Chairman Leroy Presley

Restaurants 'S'Mac Down' for mac 'n cheese cook-off

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Sarasota Young Professionals Group Event Chairwoman Lauren Joseph and Co-Chairman Leroy Presley

Buy this Photo
Rose Milner and Sophie Engleman

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Rose Milner and Sophie Engleman

Buy this Photo
Mary and Kevin Oldeburg

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Mary and Kevin Oldeburg

Buy this Photo
Courtney Campbell and Cheryl and Marty Englert

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Courtney Campbell and Cheryl and Marty Englert

Buy this Photo
The Seafood Shack served crawfish mac ‘n cheese.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

The Seafood Shack served crawfish mac ‘n cheese.

Buy this Photo
Diana Rios and Matt Earl

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Diana Rios and Matt Earl

Buy this Photo
Stephanie Hansum, Brandon McCallister and Kim Hansum

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Stephanie Hansum, Brandon McCallister and Kim Hansum

Buy this Photo
Matt and Tina Averbeck

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Matt and Tina Averbeck

Buy this Photo
Nathaniel Seel, Annabelle Hill, Doug Seel and Chris Hill

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Nathaniel Seel, Annabelle Hill, Doug Seel and Chris Hill

Buy this Photo
The Capital Grille served lobster mac ‘n cheese.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

The Capital Grille served lobster mac ‘n cheese.

Buy this Photo
Michaeline Spencer, Matthew Smith and Jessica Collum

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Michaeline Spencer, Matthew Smith and Jessica Collum

Buy this Photo
Kristine O’Hara and Casey Shick

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Kristine O’Hara and Casey Shick

Buy this Photo
Jess Zellner, the sous chef at Melange, prepares duck for their “Duck Brie S’Mac Down.”

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Jess Zellner, the sous chef at Melange, prepares duck for their “Duck Brie S’Mac Down.”

Buy this Photo
Anthony and Sarah Tomaselli

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Anthony and Sarah Tomaselli

Buy this Photo
Laurel Mathieson and Scott Kirk

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Laurel Mathieson and Scott Kirk

Buy this Photo
Amy Fuller and Angel Shova, of Sonny’s BBQ, which won Best Traditional Dish, with Sarasota Young Professionals Group Chairman Rob Young

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Amy Fuller and Angel Shova, of Sonny’s BBQ, which won Best Traditional Dish, with Sarasota Young Professionals Group Chairman Rob Young

Buy this Photo
Ryan Duffey and Jess Zellner of Melange, which won Best Exotic Dish, with Sarasota Young Professionals Group Chairman Rob Young

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Ryan Duffey and Jess Zellner of Melange, which won Best Exotic Dish, with Sarasota Young Professionals Group Chairman Rob Young

Buy this Photo
Mark Ibasfalean and Destiny Ibasfalean of the Seafood Shack, which won Fan Favorite, with Sarasota Young Professionals Group Chairman Rob Young

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Mark Ibasfalean and Destiny Ibasfalean of the Seafood Shack, which won Fan Favorite, with Sarasota Young Professionals Group Chairman Rob Young

Buy this Photo
Share
Seven local restaurants competed in the Sarasota Young Professionals Group's event on Saturday, Sept. 29.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It was a cheesy afternoon at JDub's Brewing Sept. 29.

Seven local restaurants dished out their best, most unique macaroni and cheese creations for the Sarasota Young Professionals Group’s first S'Mac Down Mac 'N Cheese Cook-off.

Attendees sampled the dishes and then voted on their choices for best traditional dish, best exoctic dish and fan favorite or most popular.

“It’s been awesome,” Samantha Spano, a server at the Capital Grille, said. “We’ve gotten lots of feedback.”

For some restaurants, it was a chance to show off dishes that aren’t normally on the menu.

Ryan Duffey of Melange said their tent had a line for most of the event. Duffey and Melange Sous Chef Jess Zellner were dishing out  “Duck Brie S’Mac Down,” which won the best exotic dish award. This version of macaroni and cheese was inspired by the restaurant’s duck brie crepes. It's made with slow-cooked duck, brie cheese, cognac cream, mini penne and toasted almonds. 

Over at the Sonny’s BBQ tent, Amy Fuller and Angel Shova, were serving up  “Fine Swine Mac ‘N Cheese,” which is usually only available at the restaurant’s food truck or through their catering service. The dish is made with macaroni and cheese and topped with queso cheese, pulled pork, bacon, fried onion straws and Sonny's signature sweet sauce. 

As the event winded down, restaurants were running out of food. As attendees tried to sample last-minute dishes, Shova was eager to give out their final plate.

They had dished out 30 pounds of macaroni and cheese since the beginning of the three-hour event.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement