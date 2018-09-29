Restaurants 'S'Mac Down' for mac 'n cheese cook-off

It was a cheesy afternoon at JDub's Brewing Sept. 29.

Seven local restaurants dished out their best, most unique macaroni and cheese creations for the Sarasota Young Professionals Group’s first S'Mac Down Mac 'N Cheese Cook-off.

S'Mac Down Mac 'N Cheese Cook-off Winners Best Traditional Mac ‘N Cheese Sonny’s BBQ: “Fine Swine Mac ‘N Cheese” Best Exotic Mac ‘N Cheese Melange: “Duck Brie S’Mac Down” Fan Favorite Seafood Shack: “Crawfish Mac”

Attendees sampled the dishes and then voted on their choices for best traditional dish, best exoctic dish and fan favorite or most popular.

“It’s been awesome,” Samantha Spano, a server at the Capital Grille, said. “We’ve gotten lots of feedback.”

For some restaurants, it was a chance to show off dishes that aren’t normally on the menu.

Ryan Duffey of Melange said their tent had a line for most of the event. Duffey and Melange Sous Chef Jess Zellner were dishing out “Duck Brie S’Mac Down,” which won the best exotic dish award. This version of macaroni and cheese was inspired by the restaurant’s duck brie crepes. It's made with slow-cooked duck, brie cheese, cognac cream, mini penne and toasted almonds.

Make Your Own Need some inspiration for macaroni and cheese? Try these recommendations from employees of some of the participating restaurants. Jess Zellner, sous chef at Melange, recommends mixing butternut squash, vegetable stock, cream and American cheese together. He said it’s lighter, a bit healthier and you can still indulge. Craig Charlton, the director of training at Daquiri Deck said to add bacon and other pork products. “Pork products and mac ‘n cheese always go well together,” he said. Employees also recommended adding these ingredients: Lobster

Shrimp

Chicken

Pulled pork

Pepper

Cajun seasoning

Over at the Sonny’s BBQ tent, Amy Fuller and Angel Shova, were serving up “Fine Swine Mac ‘N Cheese,” which is usually only available at the restaurant’s food truck or through their catering service. The dish is made with macaroni and cheese and topped with queso cheese, pulled pork, bacon, fried onion straws and Sonny's signature sweet sauce.

As the event winded down, restaurants were running out of food. As attendees tried to sample last-minute dishes, Shova was eager to give out their final plate.

They had dished out 30 pounds of macaroni and cheese since the beginning of the three-hour event.