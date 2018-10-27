Rescue howls up fun at Mall at UTC

Mill Creek's Skye Gongas knew she wanted to be a police officer for Halloween this year.

But as the 10-year-old planned out her costume, she realized she needed an accomplice.

Her dog Gooner proved to be perfect. She dressed him in a prisoner outfit.

"He ate the cake and stole the birthday money," she said.

Skye and Gooner participated in Nate Honor Animal Rescue's Howl-o-Weenie Costume Pawty, held at The Mall at UTC during its Fine Art Fair Oct. 27. The outdoor festival features more than 100 art vendors offering original works, seasonal items, crafts, plants and more. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28, as well. For information, visit artfestival.com.