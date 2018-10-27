 Skip to main content
GreyHawk Landing's Danielle Mantone thought this spider costume was perfect for Cinder. "The black costume matches her fur," she said.

Rescue howls up fun at Mall at UTC

Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 |

Corbin and Aubrey Hickey, of Sarasota, brought their dogs, Jacques, left, and Fred Weasley, right.

Sally may have been the hot dog, but her owners Janelle Lopez and Joshua Rosenauer came as mustard and ketchup.

Olivia Barnes entered her dog, Courtney Benson, into the costume contest. She was No. 51.

Eleven-week-old Toby had to take time to rest in the shade. His mom, Rita Cedillo also brought her older dog, Romina.

Mill Creek's Skye Gongas, 10, found the perfect costume-mate in Gooner.

The Howl-o-Weenie Pawty was part of the overall Fine Art Fair held at The Mall at UTC Oct. 27. The festival ran Oct. 27-28 and featured more than 100 vendors.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue had puppies available for adoption.

It's 'Howl-o-Weenie' good time when canines come in costume.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Mill Creek's Skye Gongas knew she wanted to be a police officer for Halloween this year.

But as the 10-year-old planned out her costume, she realized she needed an accomplice. 

Her dog Gooner proved to be perfect. She dressed him in a prisoner outfit.

"He ate the cake and stole the birthday money," she said.

Skye and Gooner participated in Nate Honor Animal Rescue's Howl-o-Weenie Costume Pawty, held at The Mall at UTC during its Fine Art Fair Oct. 27. The outdoor festival features more than 100 art vendors offering original works, seasonal items, crafts, plants and more. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28, as well. For information, visit artfestival.com.

