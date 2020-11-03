 Skip to main content
Keira Taylor, Ronnie Dewitt, Rachelle Light, Renee Taylor and McKenzie Taylor

Republicans celebrate at Robarts Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 |

Brandon Weppner and Stephanie Cole

Stephanie Ann

Stephanie Ann

Stephanie Ann

Kris and Kelly Romano

Dennis Lee

Jan Ruli-Hastings and Maggie Oberst

Dennis Lee and Don Smith

Kennedy and Brynn Legler

The Dennis Lee Show

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Republican Party of Sarasota Chairman Jack Brill

Dennis Lee

Tommy Gregory

Fiona McFarland

Fiona McFarland

Fiona McFarland

James Buchanan

Vern Buchanan

Greg Steube

State Attorney Ed Brodsky

Elena Willians, Marine Mason, Inna Snyder

Republican supporters

Candidates and well-wishers celebrate on Election Night.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Republican candidates, their families and well-wishers alike spent Tuesday night at Robarts Arena in Sarasota for a watch party that also featured plenty of victory speeches. 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

