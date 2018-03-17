 Skip to main content
Beth Bush and Lindsey Merlett

Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota honors Graci McGillicuddy as their first "Republican Woman of the Year"

Woman of the Year awardee Graci McGillicuddy with her husband Dennis surrounded by family members

Anya Keogh, Rachel West and Susan Mosley

Royce International President Harry Anand, Ritu Anand, Lori Moran and Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran

Brenda Johnson, Carol Winkle, Cathy Duff and Karen Hicks

Wendy and Pat Carlton with Inna Snyder

Michael Saunders, Tracy DeRamo, Darla First and Bill DeRamo

Michael Saunders with Tracy and Bill Bill DeRamo

Ashley Coone and Manatee County School Board member John Colon

Cynthia Crowe and Ed Brodski

Nick and Amanda Harrison

The Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota hosted their first ever Republican Woman of the Year gala on March 16 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Hundreds of Republicans gathered at the Sarasota Hyatt Regency ballroom on March 16 to honor Graci McGillicuddy, the awardee for the Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota's "Republican Woman of the Year." 

McGillicuddy was recognized for her lifetime work in helping victims of child abuse. She has served on the board of directors of the Child Protection Center and was appointed to the Governor’s Child Abuse Prevention and Permanency Advisory Council in 2008. 

McGillicuddy also co-founded the All Star Children’s Foundation, a foster care charity that helps children heal from the trauma of child abuse.

The Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota will donate a portion of the evening's proceeds to the All Star Children’s Foundation. 

 

