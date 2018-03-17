Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota honors Graci McGillicuddy as their first "Republican Woman of the Year"

Hundreds of Republicans gathered at the Sarasota Hyatt Regency ballroom on March 16 to honor Graci McGillicuddy, the awardee for the Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota's "Republican Woman of the Year."

McGillicuddy was recognized for her lifetime work in helping victims of child abuse. She has served on the board of directors of the Child Protection Center and was appointed to the Governor’s Child Abuse Prevention and Permanency Advisory Council in 2008.

McGillicuddy also co-founded the All Star Children’s Foundation, a foster care charity that helps children heal from the trauma of child abuse.

The Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota will donate a portion of the evening's proceeds to the All Star Children’s Foundation.