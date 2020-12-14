 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Robert Vandergrift and Tina Gelmisi

Republican Club of Longboat Key hosts holiday party

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Robert Vandergrift and Tina Gelmisi

Buy this Photo
Jane Hunter and Joe McElmeel

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jane Hunter and Joe McElmeel

Buy this Photo
Jane Hunter and John Wheeland

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jane Hunter and John Wheeland

Buy this Photo
Richard Kuzmich, Bay Nguyen and John Wheeland

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Richard Kuzmich, Bay Nguyen and John Wheeland

Buy this Photo
Joe McElmeel, John Wheeland and Nancy McElmeel

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Joe McElmeel, John Wheeland and Nancy McElmeel

Buy this Photo
Police chief Kelli Smith, John Wheeland and Joe McElmeel

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Police chief Kelli Smith, John Wheeland and Joe McElmeel

Buy this Photo
Carol Peschel and Judy Williams

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Carol Peschel and Judy Williams

Buy this Photo
Jack and Phyllis Black

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jack and Phyllis Black

Buy this Photo
Attendees mingled around the ballroom before finding their seats for the night.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Attendees mingled around the ballroom before finding their seats for the night.

Buy this Photo
Richard and Sunny McGrath

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Richard and Sunny McGrath

Buy this Photo
The tables were festooned with merry decor.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The tables were festooned with merry decor.

Buy this Photo
Brigitte Burdick and Al Hixon

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Brigitte Burdick and Al Hixon

Buy this Photo
Chris and Tammy Sachs with Shannon and Bob Gault

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Chris and Tammy Sachs with Shannon and Bob Gault

Buy this Photo
Cherlyn Vankirk and Holly Henessy

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Cherlyn Vankirk and Holly Henessy

Buy this Photo
Jane Hunter and John Wheeland rise for the invocation.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jane Hunter and John Wheeland rise for the invocation.

Buy this Photo
Joe McElmeel said goodbye as president.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Joe McElmeel said goodbye as president.

Buy this Photo
Acting chairman of the Sarasota Republican Party Jack Brill swore in the new board.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Acting chairman of the Sarasota Republican Party Jack Brill swore in the new board.

Buy this Photo
Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray are sworn in by Jack Brill.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray are sworn in by Jack Brill.

Buy this Photo
Jack Brill, right, congratulates the new board of Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray on their accomplishment.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jack Brill, right, congratulates the new board of Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray on their accomplishment.

Buy this Photo
Jack Brill, right, congratulates the new board of Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray on their accomplishment.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jack Brill, right, congratulates the new board of Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray on their accomplishment.

Buy this Photo
Jack Brill, right, congratulates the new board of Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray on their accomplishment.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jack Brill, right, congratulates the new board of Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray on their accomplishment.

Buy this Photo
Jack Brill, right, congratulates the new board of Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray on their accomplishment.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Jack Brill, right, congratulates the new board of Jane Hunter, Bob Parish, Chris Sachs and Scott Gray on their accomplishment.

Buy this Photo
New president Scott Gray.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

New president Scott Gray.

Buy this Photo
Outgoing president Joe McElmeel shakes hands with incoming president Scott Gray.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Outgoing president Joe McElmeel shakes hands with incoming president Scott Gray.

Buy this Photo
Paul Hylbert, Jane Hunter, Chris Sachs, Scott Gray and Bob Parish

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Paul Hylbert, Jane Hunter, Chris Sachs, Scott Gray and Bob Parish

Buy this Photo
Chief Kelli Smith spoke to the club.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Chief Kelli Smith spoke to the club.

Buy this Photo
Share
The club also used the occasion to swear in its new president.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Republicans Club of Longboat Key hosted its annual holiday party at the Harbourside Ballroom on Dec. 11, taking the time to not only celebrate but also usher in new leadership for the club. 

 In exchange for half off the price of admission, members could bring an unwrapped toy to place under the tree for Toys for Tots, leading to an overflowing Christmas tree at the ballroom's entrance. 

Members spread out around the ballroom as they caught up on each other's holidays plans and happenings. Before dinner, Nancy McElmeel sang the national anthem and Santa (John Wheeland) led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

President Joe McElmeel told the gathered crowd it was with a heavy heart that he declined to seek another term. 

"I thank you, our members, our previous board members, committee members, volunteers and our past presidents who have assisted me in making the Republican Club of Longboat Key great," McElmeel said. 

McElmeel grew the club to 325 members by the end of his term and brought in 54 new members this year. Under his leadership, the club went from slightly struggling lunch meetings to robust dinner parties. He ends his runs with six years in the club's presidency and passes it onto Scott Gray. 

Gray was sworn in with the rest of his board — Paul Hylbert and Chris Sachs and first and second vice presidents respectively, Jane Hunter as secretary and Bob Parish as treasurer — by the Sarasota Republican Party's acting chairman Jack Brill. 

Related Stories

Advertisement