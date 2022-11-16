 Skip to main content
Karen Pashkow welcomes back her fellow Lord's Warehouse volunteers. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Reindeer games resume at the Longboat Island Chapel

Rev. Brock Patterson thanks the volunteers for working hard, but also for having fun while they do it.

Iris White and Lesley Rife next to the church's patriotic tree.

Kay Owens and Joyce Mazurek catch up over coffee.

Gale Mulligan, Shelley Harrison, Dona Petruccelli, Dia Wilson, Carol Peschel and Val Mellor

Chris Fearing and Betty Rahm guessing this unidentified item is for pastry.

Tom Vitro gives Rev. Patterson's dog Pippa a treat.

Karen Pashkow and Vickie Vanmeier are in charge of the unidentified objects.

Joyce and Bob Mazurek win the award for volunteers of the year.

Cindy Kuelnel cracks up during the guessing game after Chris Fearing passes her the "antenna."

One of 24 Christmas trees that will be on display starting Nov. 27.

The start of Christmas in the Garden at the Longboat Island Chapel.

Christine Johnson wraps ribbon around one of the chapel's Christmas trees.

Hurricane Nicole forced a restart on the preparations, but Christmas in the Garden starts Nov. 27 from 5-9 p.m.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Longboat Island Chapel as members prepare and reprepare for Christmas in the Garden, starting Nov. 27. 

Setup takes more than two weeks and was underway when Hurricane Nicole prompted an interruption of their work. Last week, though, volunteers were on ladders hanging wreaths and wrapping ribbon around trees. But no one touched the lights because that is Rev. Brock Patterson’s job. 

“It’s my therapy,” he said, and adding he plans on stringing even more lights on the front of the chapel this year. 

While the garden was filled with busy bees, the dining hall was filled with fun and games. The chapel’s consignment shop, The Lord’s Warehouse, was welcoming back volunteers and honoring Joyce and Bob Mazurek for going above and beyond. 

“They work constantly at the warehouse; they’re there all the time,” Karen Pashkow said. 

The Mazureks also find higher prices for specialty donations like jewelry, antiques and first edition books. Those items are always easily identifiable, which is not always the case at the warehouse.

So that’s the name of the game: What is that? For two years in a row, volunteers have collected odd, unidentified objects and turned them into a guessing game. Pashkow spent hours on Google and Amazon identifying them. The thing that looks like a tiny TV antenna; it holds plastic baggies. 

 

