Regent Court home sells for $10.5 million

A beachfront Mediterranean-style estate on 1.35 acres has sold on Longboat Key for $10.5 million.

Villa del Sogno, once listed for $20 million in 2016, had been most recently on the market since August at an asking price of $12 million.

Built in 2002, the 12,095 square foot home at 825 Longboat Key Club Drive overlooks the Gulf of Mexico on 150 feet of beachfront and the Islandside golf course at Longboat Key Club.

The Regent Court property was marketed by Louis Wery, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota-Downtown office. The buyer was represented by Oliver McConnell of McConnell And Associates.

The property was owned by a limited liability corporation based in the United Kingdom.

Among the property's features

A four-car garage on the first level;

Second floor features a family room, four guest suites and a guest kitchen;

Third floor boasts a formal living room with marble fireplace, formal dining room for 12, chef’s kitchen, catering kitchen, master suite and office;

Master suite includes a sitting room, his-and-hers bathroom with marble countertops and floors, marble sunken tub, separate shower and dual closets;

Infinity pool and spa;

Semi-private beach cabana;

Elevator

“This grand estate has no shortage of amazing beachfront views,’’ Wery said in a released statement. “Built for entertaining, there are expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces to enjoy vivid sunsets and dynamic vistas. The significant sale price is a testament to the strength of waterfront real estate, as well as the power of our brand to expertly unite buyers and sellers of extraordinary homes.”