Tara Elementary School 7-year-old Ethan Tirado finished third with his 10.5-inch bass. Courtesy photo.

Reel fun in Lakewood Ranch

McNeal Elementary School third grader Cora Kovatch normally fishes at the beach, but says she likes lake fishing because "there's a lot more fish."

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Ryan Lahey pairs with his grandpa, John Mayes. They also fished with Lahey's brother, 5-year-old Bennett, and dad, Michael.

Orlando 15-year-old Peyton Ramos, pictured with his grandfather, Lakewood Ranch's Joe Pfeiffer, won a fishing trophy three of five years competing, but not this year.

Alaina, Derek and Blaze Loyal, of Sarasota, participated in the tournament for the first year.

Twelve-year-old Riley Becker, of Sarasota did not have many bites because of the wind, she said.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Siena Grassia did not catch any fish, but she had fun trying.

"I'm either stuck or I got a really big one," Sarasota 11-year-old Leilu Kannaday said. It turned out her line was snagged.

Braden River Elementary School's Ethan Stobreck and Amidaus Kayne, both 11, fish together once a week. They also were fishing buddies for the tournament.

Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Staddler helps her daughter, 8-year-old Laura Staddler, perfect her cast.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Elliott Eubanks said he loves fishing even though he didn't catch any fish. "We got some bites," he said.

Six-year-old Edward Lucrey of Lakewood Ranch was happy for his brother, 8-year-old Raphael Lucrey, who could not stop smiling after winning his first-place trophy.

Seventy-five youth anglers compete in the annual Youth Fishing Tournament.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Raphael Ducrey switched from his usual bait, and the result was a win in the annual Youth Fishing Tournament on Feb. 29 at Lake Uihlein near Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Ducrey's bait — a smelly, green plastic worm — helped him land a 14-inch bass and an 11-inch bass.

It was a tough day on the lake as Ducrey caught two of the five fish caught by 75 participants. His father, Lucien Ducrey, said his son was following bait advice he received from a Lakewood angler about bait that had work in the tournament in years past,

"I like to try to real it in," Raphael Ducrey said of fishing. "That's the best part."

East County's Ethan Tirado, 7, took third place, and Orlando 5-year-old Parker Ramos finished second.

The Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, in coordination with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, host the tournament each year. The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood Ranch provided a lunch of hot dogs and chips.

