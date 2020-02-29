Seventy-five youth anglers compete in the annual Youth Fishing Tournament.
Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Raphael Ducrey switched from his usual bait, and the result was a win in the annual Youth Fishing Tournament on Feb. 29 at Lake Uihlein near Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.
Ducrey's bait — a smelly, green plastic worm — helped him land a 14-inch bass and an 11-inch bass.
It was a tough day on the lake as Ducrey caught two of the five fish caught by 75 participants. His father, Lucien Ducrey, said his son was following bait advice he received from a Lakewood angler about bait that had work in the tournament in years past,
"I like to try to real it in," Raphael Ducrey said of fishing. "That's the best part."
East County's Ethan Tirado, 7, took third place, and Orlando 5-year-old Parker Ramos finished second.
The Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, in coordination with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, host the tournament each year. The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood Ranch provided a lunch of hot dogs and chips.