Linda Goodman and Pam Martin

Locals gather to Save Our Shores

Linda Goodman and Pam Martin

Kim Lemke and Kevin and Candice Miller

Kim Lemke and Kevin and Candice Miller

Karen and Larry Beach

Karen and Larry Beach

Guests bid on silent auction items such as restaurant gift certificates and beach photography sessions.

Guests bid on silent auction items such as restaurant gift certificates and beach photography sessions.

Maryanne Conine and Gary Lyons

Maryanne Conine and Gary Lyons

Appetizers, such as stingray boudin, were served to guests during the reception.

Appetizers, such as stingray boudin, were served to guests during the reception.

Tanya and Herman Fernandez and Nick and Stephanie Horne

Tanya and Herman Fernandez and Nick and Stephanie Horne

Angela Lester, Marilyn Ohara, Gordon Govalet and Judy Garland

Angela Lester, Marilyn Ohara, Gordon Govalet and Judy Garland

Lynn Horne, Dan Lowe and Steve Bartls

Lynn Horne, Dan Lowe and Steve Bartls

Mary and Ted Milburn

Mary and Ted Milburn

Lori Schlossberg and Lynne Orlando

Lori Schlossberg and Lynne Orlando

Dennis and Cindy Smith, Mike Canz and Inez Draganski

Dennis and Cindy Smith, Mike Canz and Inez Draganski

On Aug. 26, 160 people gathered at The Sandbar Restaurant to raise money for red tide research.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Local restaurants and residents gathered for a cause Aug. 26.

On Sunday evening, 160 people attended the “Save Our Shores” dinner at The Sandbar restaurant on Anna Maria Island. Seven restaurants participated in the five-course long table dinner, including Dry Dock Waterfront Grill, Sandbar Restaurant and Anna Maria Oyster Bar.

The event proceeds went toward Mote Marine Laboratory and START: Solutions to Avoid Red Tide.

Before dinner, guests bid on silent auction items, including a beach photo session and restaurant gift certificates.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

