Locals gather to Save Our Shores

Local restaurants and residents gathered for a cause Aug. 26.

On Sunday evening, 160 people attended the “Save Our Shores” dinner at The Sandbar restaurant on Anna Maria Island. Seven restaurants participated in the five-course long table dinner, including Dry Dock Waterfront Grill, Sandbar Restaurant and Anna Maria Oyster Bar.

The event proceeds went toward Mote Marine Laboratory and START: Solutions to Avoid Red Tide.

Before dinner, guests bid on silent auction items, including a beach photo session and restaurant gift certificates.