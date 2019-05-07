Record field of golfers plays in sixth annual Putts Fore Mutts Scramble in Lakewood Ranch

For the golfers in the sixth annual Putts Fore Mutts Scramble to benefit the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Lakewood Ranch on May 6, the temperature was perfect.

But those mid-80s temperatures were hard for those Humane Society volunteers who were dressed in a some heavy material cat and dog mascot costumes.

Kathy Leuthauser, the Humane Society's volunteer coordinator, and Christine Legge, the Humane Society treasurer, kept ripping off their mascot heads to get a breath of air.

"I never show my face," Legge said about when she dons the mascot outfit. "This year I can't help it. But anything for the dogs and cats."

A field of 114 golfers — a record for the event — signed up to play in the fundraiser.