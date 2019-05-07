 Skip to main content
Kelly Lassiter, a volunteer for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, dresses as a black cat and hangs with Lola, a Humane Society alum.

Record field of golfers plays in sixth annual Putts Fore Mutts Scramble in Lakewood Ranch

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 |

Kelly Lassiter, a volunteer for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, dresses as a black cat and hangs with Lola, a Humane Society alum.

Lakewood Ranch's Lea Russell, Lynn Marconi, Cheryl Leone and Tara Olsen get ready to tee off. Marconi made their hats. "We love dogs," the four said as to why they were playing. "They're our babies."

Stanley and Henry, a couple of chihuahua mixes, are Humane Society alumni who were on display at the golf tournament.

Lakewood Ranch's Merial Graff greets golfers with Matilda, a 4-year-old Great Dane who is a rescue dog.

Humane Society mascots made everyone smile before the event.

Kathy Leuthauser, the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's volunteer coordinator, and Humane Society Treasurer Christine Legge, had the tough task of being inside the mascot costumes on a hot day.

Nadine Stein and rescue dog, Havana, greeted golfers as they checked in at the sixth annual Putts Fore Mutts Scramble.

Tampa's Kristy Howland, a Humane Society board member, gets a kiss from rescue dog Katy, a 3-year-old.

Peggy Kronus, the community business development manager for Willis Smith, powers a shot off the tee.

Willis Smith executive Brett Raymaker rips a shot.

East County's Philip Mobilio and Chistina Bonaccorso show off Vito, a 3-year-old Dalmatian rescue dog after a walk down the red carpet.

Rebekah Boudrie hugs Lola, a Lab-pitt bull mix, during a walk down the red carpet. Lola is a Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch alumna.

University Park's Anne Gold walks down the red carpet with Katy, a 3-year-old chihuahua-terrier mix after the golf tournament.

The annual Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch event draws a field of 114 to the Ritz Carlton Golf Course.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

For the golfers in the sixth annual Putts Fore Mutts Scramble to benefit the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Lakewood Ranch on May 6, the temperature was perfect.

But those mid-80s temperatures were hard for those Humane Society volunteers who were dressed in a some heavy material cat and dog mascot costumes.

Kathy Leuthauser, the Humane Society's volunteer coordinator, and Christine Legge, the Humane Society treasurer, kept ripping off their mascot heads to get a breath of air.

"I never show my face," Legge said about when she dons the mascot outfit. "This year I can't help it. But anything for the dogs and cats."

A field of 114 golfers — a record for the event — signed up to play in the fundraiser. 

