Reception welcomes artists and admirers to exhibits for Glass Weekend

Glass Weekend, a three-day long art event, took place from Jan. 25 through Jan. 28.

As part of the event, Alfstad& Contemporary opened their doors on Jan. 26 for a reception featuring three exhibits. In the middle of the room, one piece was the center focus: "Todesmarche Revisited." This piece by Laura Donefer is a 15-foot installation, using 700 bare-feet casted in glass. Each foot used was a real person, some, even Holocaust survivors.

Aligning the walls were photography pieces by Charlotte Schmitz called "Take Me To Jermany." The photos, taken by a Polaroid camera, were of Syrian refugees. Each refugee wrote on their own photo.

Last but not least, the back of the art gallery held a room with a video by Deborah Haber. The video, called Shine the Light, focuses on current and historical aspects of refugees. The other artists from the exhibit are featured in Haber's video.

The rest of Glass Weekend holds a trip to collectors' homes, museum touring in St. Petersburg and a brunch.