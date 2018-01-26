 Skip to main content
Laura Donefer's piece, "Todesmarche Revisited"

Reception welcomes artists and admirers to exhibits for Glass Weekend

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

David and Jeanne Woodhouse, Steve Brown and Kumiko Walker

Michael and Leslie Gaffin

Charlotte Schmitz's piece, "Take Me To Jermany" aligned the walls of the gallery.

Perry and Monica Steinberg

Douglass Montorose-Graem

Gail and Dan Tenn

Charlotte Schmitz's "Take Me To Jermany"

Jean-Paul Pascal, Marguerite Dye, and Collette Pascal and Duane Finger

Donald Warren, Michael Taylor and Lenore Orlowska-Warren

Shawn Pettersen, Chris Schumaker and Vicky Randall

Sam Alfstad and Lisa Berger

Deborah Haber's "Shine the Light" played in the back of the gallery.

Deborah Haber's "Shine the Light" played in the back of the gallery.

Kathryn Chelsey, Jerome and Susan Mauntel

Three exhibits were shown on Jan. 26 at Alfstad& Contemporary during Glass Weekend.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Glass Weekend, a three-day long art event, took place from Jan. 25 through Jan. 28.

As part of the event, Alfstad& Contemporary opened their doors on Jan. 26 for a reception featuring three exhibits. In the middle of the room, one piece was the center focus: "Todesmarche Revisited." This piece by Laura Donefer is a 15-foot installation, using 700 bare-feet casted in glass. Each foot used was a real person, some, even Holocaust survivors. 

Aligning the walls were photography pieces by Charlotte Schmitz called "Take Me To Jermany." The photos, taken by a Polaroid camera, were of Syrian refugees. Each refugee wrote on their own photo. 

Last but not least, the back of the art gallery held a room with a video by Deborah Haber. The video, called Shine the Light, focuses on current and historical aspects of refugees. The other artists from the exhibit are featured in Haber's video.

The rest of Glass Weekend holds a trip to collectors' homes, museum touring in St. Petersburg and a brunch. 

