Alfred R. Goldstein Library plays host to appreciation event

Guests at the Jan. 27 Ringling College Library Association Platinum Appreciation event were whisked into an evening of food, music and fun.

All three levels of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library were kept busy, with the macaroni bar and fixings on the third floor Jan Schmidt Terrance being a popular spot. DJ Kuma treated guests on the terrace to various throwback hits.

The second floor featured a sushi bar, while the first floor was home to various food stations and music from the Michael Ross Jazz Quartet.