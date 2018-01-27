 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Patricia Thompson, Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson and Isabel Norton

Alfred R. Goldstein Library plays host to appreciation event

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Patricia Thompson, Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson and Isabel Norton

Buy this Photo
Dr. Chris Sforzo and Terri Vitale

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Dr. Chris Sforzo and Terri Vitale

Buy this Photo
John and Mary Ann Meyer

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

John and Mary Ann Meyer

Buy this Photo
The Michael Ross Jazz Quartet provided music for the event.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

The Michael Ross Jazz Quartet provided music for the event.

Buy this Photo
Cindy Stuhley, Becky Mahoney and Stephanie Grosskreutz, the Ringling College Library Executive Director

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Cindy Stuhley, Becky Mahoney and Stephanie Grosskreutz, the Ringling College Library Executive Director

Buy this Photo
Stacey and Michael Corley

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Stacey and Michael Corley

Buy this Photo
Barbara and Tom Gardner

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Barbara and Tom Gardner

Buy this Photo
Event guests took home a bottle of champagne as a parting gift.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Event guests took home a bottle of champagne as a parting gift.

Buy this Photo
Yvonne Rainero, Susan Jeno, Kathy Gallo and Tami Byler

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Yvonne Rainero, Susan Jeno, Kathy Gallo and Tami Byler

Buy this Photo
Dean Eisner and Mark Pritchett

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Dean Eisner and Mark Pritchett

Buy this Photo
Walt and Renee Eppard

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Walt and Renee Eppard

Buy this Photo
Kathy Stein and Susan Radcliffe

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Kathy Stein and Susan Radcliffe

Buy this Photo
Al and Eileen Bronstein

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Al and Eileen Bronstein

Buy this Photo
Anna Hahn and Will Chase

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Anna Hahn and Will Chase

Buy this Photo
Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, addresses the crowd at Goldstein Library.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, addresses the crowd at Goldstein Library.

Buy this Photo
Sheldon and Lynne Sandman

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Sheldon and Lynne Sandman

Buy this Photo
Dr. Warren Foer and Rosalind Foer

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Dr. Warren Foer and Rosalind Foer

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth and Chris Lindsay

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Elizabeth and Chris Lindsay

Buy this Photo
Partygoers enjoyed fresh shellfish as part of the event experience.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Partygoers enjoyed fresh shellfish as part of the event experience.

Buy this Photo
Jane Robb and Staci Pickavance

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Jane Robb and Staci Pickavance

Buy this Photo
The toppings available at the event's popular macaroni bar were varied.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

The toppings available at the event's popular macaroni bar were varied.

Buy this Photo
Mitzie and Kenny Henson

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Mitzie and Kenny Henson

Buy this Photo
DJ Kuma set the mood for guests on the library's Jan Schmidt Terrace.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

DJ Kuma set the mood for guests on the library's Jan Schmidt Terrace.

Buy this Photo
Brenda and Hartman Krug

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Brenda and Hartman Krug

Buy this Photo
Share
The Jan. 27 RCLA evening mixed art, food and music.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Guests at the Jan. 27 Ringling College Library Association Platinum Appreciation event were whisked into an evening of food, music and fun.

All three levels of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library were kept busy, with the macaroni bar and fixings on the third floor Jan Schmidt Terrance being a popular spot. DJ Kuma treated guests on the terrace to various throwback hits.

The second floor featured a sushi bar, while the first floor was home to various food stations and music from the Michael Ross Jazz Quartet. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement