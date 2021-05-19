 Skip to main content
Brian Broxson with Blackbeard's Ranch demonstrates how to use a lasso.

Ranchers put pop into lesson in east Bradenton

Monday, May 24, 2021



Brian Jones and Brian Broxson with Blackbeard's Ranch demonstrate how they brand their cattle. Jones says they brand the cow on its upper hip so it can easily be seen.





Spade, a quarter horse, says hello to students.





Cady Jones, 10, holds onto Spade, as Gene Witt Elementary School fourth graders Johanna Smith and Clair Craciun pet Spade.





Lace Peters, a fourth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, practices cracking a whip.





Cady and Cooper Jones, who are both 10, stand with Spade, the horse.





Brian Broxson with Blackbeard's Ranch holds onto Spade as Gene Witt Elementary School fourth grader Brylee Barnett pets him. "I love him," Barnett says.





Charlie Westrip and Wyatt Lawhun, fourth graders, wear cowboy hats to get in the spirit of learning about life in a ranch.





Ellie Dauphas, a fourth grader teacher at Gene Witt Elementary School, tries her hand at cracking a whip.





Ellie Dauphas, a fourth grade teacher, and Brian Broxson with Blackbeard's Ranch brand a sign that will go in Dauphas' classroom. The MacIvey Cow Company sign is from the book "A Land Remembered."





Brian Jones, the ranch manager at Blackbeard's Ranch, cracks a whip to show students the sound it makes, which helps keep the cattle together.





Michael Ryan, a fourth grader, surprises himself when he's able to properly crack a whip so it makes a pop sound. "Cracking a whip is harder than it seems," Ryan says.





Brian Brioxson with Blackbeard's Ranch, shows Ellie Dauphas', a fourth grade teacher at Gene Witt Elementary School, class about ranch life with Cady Jones, Brian Jones, Cooper Jones and Cassidy Jones.





Pierson Holt, a fourth grader, is close to getting his whip to make a pop noise.





Gabriella Borko and Maleah Spalding, fourth graders, dress as cowgirls.





Gene Witt Elementary students learn from Myakka City ranchers about life on the ranch.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Michael Ryan, a fourth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, grabbed a whip and swung it above his head three times before pulling it back in hopes of forcing the whip to make a popping sound.

When the whip hit the ground and made a popping sound, Ryan gasped in surprise.

"Cracking a whip is harder than it seems," Ryan said. "Some whips are easier than others."

Fourth graders learned about the importance of agriculture, how cattle are branded, how to crack a whip and more from Brian Jones, the ranch manager at Blackbeard's Ranch in Myakka City, May 19.

Jones came to the school with his wife, Cassidy Jones, and two 10-year-old daughters, Cady and Cooper Jones, and Blackbeard Ranch's Brian Brioxson to teach students about ranch life, which the students were learning about by reading "A Land Remembered."

