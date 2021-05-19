Ranchers put pop into lesson in east Bradenton

Michael Ryan, a fourth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, grabbed a whip and swung it above his head three times before pulling it back in hopes of forcing the whip to make a popping sound.

When the whip hit the ground and made a popping sound, Ryan gasped in surprise.

"Cracking a whip is harder than it seems," Ryan said. "Some whips are easier than others."

Fourth graders learned about the importance of agriculture, how cattle are branded, how to crack a whip and more from Brian Jones, the ranch manager at Blackbeard's Ranch in Myakka City, May 19.

Jones came to the school with his wife, Cassidy Jones, and two 10-year-old daughters, Cady and Cooper Jones, and Blackbeard Ranch's Brian Brioxson to teach students about ranch life, which the students were learning about by reading "A Land Remembered."