Rams football extends winning streak to three games

For the third straight week, the Riverview High football team's offense struggled to move the ball consistently.

For the third straight week, the Rams won anyway.

Riverview (3-1) used a strong defensive effort, opportunistic offense and some clock mismanagement by the opposition to defeat Sebring High (2-2) 21-14 at the Ram Bowl on Friday night. The Rams scored two of their touchdowns after Sebring muffed punts, one within the Blue Streaks' 10-yard line. The other touchdown, the one that gave Riverview the lead for good, came on a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by senior Jay'den Birch, who missed most of the first half with an ankle injury.

Birch finished with two touchdowns; Jaron Glover recorded the other, a short wide receiver reverse in the first quarter.

The Rams came back after trailing 14-7 at the half, but it could have been an even bigger deficit. Sebring had the ball on the Rams' goal line with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter, but no timeouts. The Blue Streaks elected to run the ball and were stuffed by the Rams, which led to the clock running out.

Riverview will next hit the road to play Lake Gibson High (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24.