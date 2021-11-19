Rams football eliminated by Venice

In the first 2021 matchup between Riverview High and Venice High on Oct. 29, the Rams and Indians battled to a 7-7 score as the teams jogged off the field at halftime. In the second half, Venice broke the game open to win 42-7.

On Friday night, the Indians didn't wait until the second half. The Rams made mistakes they couldn't afford to make and Venice capitalized. By the end of the first quarter, the Indians led 28-0. By halftime, it was 56-0. The Rams showed some fight in the second half, which was played with a running clock, but by then the Rams were playing for pride, not a victory. In the end, Venice walked away with a 56-14 win.

The game started as bad as it could have for the Rams. After allowing a Venice touchdown on the game's first possession — a pass from senior Ryan Browne to junior Keyon Sears — the Rams got trapped at their own two yard line when sophomore Charles Lester III stepped out of bounds on the ensuing kick return. One play later, junior quarterback Will Carter Jr. was intercepted by Venice junior Sage Youtzy. Venice would make it 14-0 a few plays later.

Riverview's next possession would go three-and-out and the Indians would score on theirs, making it 21-0. On the ensuing kickoff, the Rams muffed the ball on the short kick and the Indians recovered. Once again, they would score a few plays later to go up 28-0. The pattern of Rams mistakes leading to Venice points would continue in the second quarter.

In the second half, the Rams scored on a long touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Dawson to senior wide receiver Jaron Glover and on a goal line reverse from senior Johnell Williams. Riverview also got an interception from Lester III.