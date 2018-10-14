 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mary Ellen Mancini, Founding Chairwoman Charlotte Hinman, Co-Chairs Tammy Karp, Brian Mariash, Donna Koffman and Bart Lowther with SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays

Racers raise the roof for SPARCC

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Mary Ellen Mancini, Founding Chairwoman Charlotte Hinman, Co-Chairs Tammy Karp, Brian Mariash, Donna Koffman and Bart Lowther with SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays

Buy this Photo
SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays and Mary Ellen Mancini welcome the teams back to Michael's On East.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays and Mary Ellen Mancini welcome the teams back to Michael's On East.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Tammy Karp, Brian Mariash, Donna Koffman and Bart Lowther

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Tammy Karp, Brian Mariash, Donna Koffman and Bart Lowther

Buy this Photo
The Windguardians run up to the stage for their top fundraising award.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

The Windguardians run up to the stage for their top fundraising award.

Buy this Photo
The Windguardians fundraised the most money for SPARCC, which totalled $111,000.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

The Windguardians fundraised the most money for SPARCC, which totalled $111,000.

Buy this Photo
The scavenger hunt winners, Checkmates, celebrate their win.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

The scavenger hunt winners, Checkmates, celebrate their win.

Buy this Photo
The scavenger hunt winners, Checkmates, celebrate their win.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

The scavenger hunt winners, Checkmates, celebrate their win.

Buy this Photo
The Checkmates

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

The Checkmates

Buy this Photo
Mya Widmyer and Karen Vanlindonk

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Mya Widmyer and Karen Vanlindonk

Buy this Photo
SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays, Beth Bobb and Lindsay Howell

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays, Beth Bobb and Lindsay Howell

Buy this Photo
Kyle Tabar and John Albritton

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Kyle Tabar and John Albritton

Buy this Photo
Britnee Loughlin and Chelsa Altena

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Britnee Loughlin and Chelsa Altena

Buy this Photo
Crystal chandeliers sparkled amongst the colorful lights.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Crystal chandeliers sparkled amongst the colorful lights.

Buy this Photo
Emma and Lily Mancini

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Emma and Lily Mancini

Buy this Photo
Elaine Barber, Kim Livengood and Liz Arme

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Elaine Barber, Kim Livengood and Liz Arme

Buy this Photo
Becca McFadden, Shannon Pokorski and Tracy Melone

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Becca McFadden, Shannon Pokorski and Tracy Melone

Buy this Photo
When the racers returned, they enjoyed food, drinks and desserts.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

When the racers returned, they enjoyed food, drinks and desserts.

Buy this Photo
Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Julie Baron

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Julie Baron

Buy this Photo
Daniela Gaskey and Erin Reid

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Daniela Gaskey and Erin Reid

Buy this Photo
The SPARCC Amazing Raise reached its fundraising goal of $100,000.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

The SPARCC Amazing Raise reached its fundraising goal of $100,000.

Buy this Photo
Josh and Tad Kitchner

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Josh and Tad Kitchner

Buy this Photo
Guests occupied the dance floor all night.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Guests occupied the dance floor all night.

Buy this Photo
Hermione Gilpin leads the dance floor.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Hermione Gilpin leads the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Jesse and Kaitlyn Perez

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Jesse and Kaitlyn Perez

Buy this Photo
Kristen Riley and Ann Sensenberenner

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Kristen Riley and Ann Sensenberenner

Buy this Photo
Light up rings were sold for the raffle.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Light up rings were sold for the raffle.

Buy this Photo
A ball pen was set up for guests to take photos in.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

A ball pen was set up for guests to take photos in.

Buy this Photo
Linda Krysinski, Beth Jacobson and Yuliya Antipova

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Linda Krysinski, Beth Jacobson and Yuliya Antipova

Buy this Photo
Grier Ferguson and Katie Johns

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Grier Ferguson and Katie Johns

Buy this Photo
A DJ set-up outside was inside a chrome car.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

A DJ set-up outside was inside a chrome car.

Buy this Photo
Monica Plowman and Lisa Cardin

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Monica Plowman and Lisa Cardin

Buy this Photo
Brian and Stephanie Hansen

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Brian and Stephanie Hansen

Buy this Photo
Tanjee and Glinda Lane with Eva Williams

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Tanjee and Glinda Lane with Eva Williams

Buy this Photo
Kelly Edna, Melissa Cox and Mallory Hughey

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Kelly Edna, Melissa Cox and Mallory Hughey

Buy this Photo
Share
The Amazing Race Raise the Roof Party was hosted Oct. 13 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

After weeks of fundraising and prepping, the teams hopped into their vans to start the Amazing Raise Oct. 13. 

The teams started at Michael's On East, then made their way around Sarasota following clues to find the challenge spots. Once at a spot, the teams had to complete challenges, such as unwrapping gifts with oven mitts on, jumping on the trampolines at Sky Zone, garbage can beer pong and boxing. 

Although, the challenges did not go without, well, challenges along the way. One team ran out of gas en route to a location, another team had a teammate who broke his toe on the trampoline and road blockages around the post office in downtown Sarasota slowed teams down trying to get around it. 

After all their hard work, an after-party was well deserved at Michael's on East. The Raise the Roof Party celebrated all the teams who participated, and crowned the Windguardians, who fundraised the most dollars for SPARCC, and the scavenger hunt winners, Checkmates. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement