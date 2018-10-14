Racers raise the roof for SPARCC

After weeks of fundraising and prepping, the teams hopped into their vans to start the Amazing Raise Oct. 13.

The teams started at Michael's On East, then made their way around Sarasota following clues to find the challenge spots. Once at a spot, the teams had to complete challenges, such as unwrapping gifts with oven mitts on, jumping on the trampolines at Sky Zone, garbage can beer pong and boxing.

Although, the challenges did not go without, well, challenges along the way. One team ran out of gas en route to a location, another team had a teammate who broke his toe on the trampoline and road blockages around the post office in downtown Sarasota slowed teams down trying to get around it.

After all their hard work, an after-party was well deserved at Michael's on East. The Raise the Roof Party celebrated all the teams who participated, and crowned the Windguardians, who fundraised the most dollars for SPARCC, and the scavenger hunt winners, Checkmates.