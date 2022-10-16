 Skip to main content
Parrish's 6-year-old Eli Kern and 4-year-old Sophia Kern race through the hay maze at the Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival.

Rain can't dampen Pumpkin Festival fun at Hunsader Farms

The pumpkin cannon is fired by Myakka City's Blake Sliker and Mill Creek's Bill Stenger.

Heritage Harbor's Angela Mauk, 7-year-old Maddie Mauk, and Patrick Mauk and their dog Banjo, take home a pumpkin.

Mill Creek's 9-year-old Daniel Hsu and 7-year-old Benny Hsu enjoy a pony ride.

River Club's Geoff Wortley learns from Seminole, Florida's Larry Broga that the classic car show has been cancelled due to the oversaturated ground.

Cyndel Flores and Volorian Flores of the Fearless Flores Family, acknowledge the audience's applause.

Henry Towner of the Jacksonville-based Henry's Kettle Corn, creates a new batch.

Lakewood Ranch's Brooklyn Hendrickson, her mother Nicole Hendrickson, and her twin brother Jacob Hendrickson attend the festival, with the twins sporting a new look.

Those who attend the Pumpkin Festival enjoy live music and entertainment, and of course, pumpkins.

Stunt performer "Hobo Bill" braves the Wall of Death by American Motor Drome.

Panther Ridge's Michael Boccarossa, 15-year-old Jessica Boccarossa, and Iris Boccarossa enjoy a bear show.

Sapphire Point's 7-year-old Avery Conklin, her mother Jennifer Conklin, and her brother, 6-year-old George Conklin, enjoy mining for gems.

Bradenton's 6-year-old Wyatt Byrne makes a descent from rock climbing.

Lithia's Tommie Griffin, Hunsader Farms employee Bill Stenger, Kristin Griffin, Elijah Johnson, and Ronnie Griffin pick a pumpkin.

East County's Carla McIntyre performs acrobatics as part of the Walker Brothers Circus.

Lakewood Ranch's Natalie Pulsipher, Sam Pulsipher, and 3-year-old Knox Pulsipher enjoy their first experience at the festival.

Juggler Bruce Sarafian provides entertainment, which includes fire juggling.

Sarasota's 4-year-old Marcellus Angell meets a pony in the petting zoo.

Jenny Welde of Bearadise Ranch offers an educational presentation on the bears.

Gibsonton's 2-year-old Grayson Gillespie enjoys both sightseeing and the tractor pull ride.

Bradenton's 10-year-old Emily Olsen holds out a donation for Hobo Bill, a stunt performer with American Motor Drome.

Cyndel Flores of the Fearless Flores Family enters the Globe of Death.

A scarecrow family appears to be having a great time at the Pumpkin Festival.

The corn maze always is one of the favorite attractions at the Pumpkin Festival.

Sarasota's Caleb O'Connors sits high on a camel.

North Port's Tecie Farnsworth cheers on juggler Bruce Sarafian.

Magician Henry Rivera performs an illusion of threading a rope through glass.

Drake Rollerson, a 4-year-old from Avon Park, urges his father John Gibson to head to the juggling show.

Sarasota's Nadia Klementowska and Gino Giglio pet a donkey in the petting zoo area.

Those who attend the annual Bradenton event don't mind a little mud.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

It was a bit muddy, and no one seemed to care.

After Hurricane Ian and the previous day's rain, Hunsader Farms was muddier than usual Oct. 16 as it hosted the first weekend of its 31st annual Pumpkin Festival.

Ricardo Flores, a member of the Myakka City-based Fearless Flores who performed a motorcycle stunt show involving the Globe of Death, said he was "flattered" that the audience stepped into the muddy areas of the grounds in order to watch the show. 

"The people that come here are the best people," Flores said. “I would’ve said bring your rain boots, but it’s part of the experience. It's an operating farm. What do you expect? People all are saying the same thing. They wouldn't miss this for the world. It's the Pumpkin Festival."

As always, the event featured live music and performances, numerous food stations, a petting zoo, other attractions, and, of course, pumpkins.

Mill Creek’s Stephanie Hsu said she has taken her children to the event every year since the early 2000s, and that it was busier than it had been in the past.

"The Hurricane did not hamper the spirit, of course," she said. "Everyone's having fun."

Monica Welde, who owns Myakka City's Bearadise Ranch in Myakka City, was enjoying the festivities and wasn't surprised by the great turnout.

“People want to get out, and enjoy the sun and fresh air,” she said.

Roger Lablanc of Apollo Beach said he had been coming to visit the festival for seven years.

“I think they’ve done a heck of a nice job,” he said. “As time goes on, they always seem to get more people who speak highly of it.”

The festival wraps up Oct. 29-30.

 

