Rain can't dampen Pumpkin Festival fun at Hunsader Farms

It was a bit muddy, and no one seemed to care.

After Hurricane Ian and the previous day's rain, Hunsader Farms was muddier than usual Oct. 16 as it hosted the first weekend of its 31st annual Pumpkin Festival.

Ricardo Flores, a member of the Myakka City-based Fearless Flores who performed a motorcycle stunt show involving the Globe of Death, said he was "flattered" that the audience stepped into the muddy areas of the grounds in order to watch the show.

"The people that come here are the best people," Flores said. “I would’ve said bring your rain boots, but it’s part of the experience. It's an operating farm. What do you expect? People all are saying the same thing. They wouldn't miss this for the world. It's the Pumpkin Festival."

As always, the event featured live music and performances, numerous food stations, a petting zoo, other attractions, and, of course, pumpkins.

Mill Creek’s Stephanie Hsu said she has taken her children to the event every year since the early 2000s, and that it was busier than it had been in the past.

"The Hurricane did not hamper the spirit, of course," she said. "Everyone's having fun."

Monica Welde, who owns Myakka City's Bearadise Ranch in Myakka City, was enjoying the festivities and wasn't surprised by the great turnout.

“People want to get out, and enjoy the sun and fresh air,” she said.

Roger Lablanc of Apollo Beach said he had been coming to visit the festival for seven years.

“I think they’ve done a heck of a nice job,” he said. “As time goes on, they always seem to get more people who speak highly of it.”

The festival wraps up Oct. 29-30.