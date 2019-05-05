Race sails forward in Lakewood Ranch

In the final heat of the Cardboard Boat Regatta May 5 at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA, Tara student Chaz Campbell and teacher Teresa Betts saw their well-designed boat turn into a submarine.

But even though their boat became completely submerged, they kept paddling and finished the race, sitting on top of it with only their flag sticking out of the water.

"It wasn't easy, but we kept our momentum," Betts said.

For Gullett Elementary teacher Charlotte Latham, who organized the event, it was the key aspect all day.

"You saw smiles on the faces of all the people who sunk," she said. "I think the kids learn it's OK to fail."

It was the second Cardboard Boat Regatta with the race expanding from 11 teams from two schools last year to 48 teams from seven schools this year.

McNeal fourth-grader Lucas Diaz and his dad, Julio, said they spent about five days working on their boat.

Lucas' grandfather, Hernando Diaz, also helped on the project. Had he built any boats in the past.

"Not until I became a grandpa," he said with a laugh.

Like many of the other entries, their boat sank, but there's always next year.