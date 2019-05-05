 Skip to main content
Gullett's Angelia Cerullo enjoys the hard work being done by her dad, Corey Cerullo, during the race.

Race sails forward in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, May 5, 2019

Gullett student Samantha Strohbach races down the lane with her dad, Arthur Strohbach, providing power in the back.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Gullett's Brandon and Peter Engelsberg sink quickly in Heat 5.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Tara student Nicholas Dieter and his mom, Michelle Dieter, laugh as they find that their boat isn't sea-worthy.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Tara student Chaz Campbell and teacher Teresa Betts actually are still in their boat, which has turned into a submarine.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Palmetto's Maylee Teeple and Lynn Meier give it their all in the final heat.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Richard Casper and Gullett student Benjamin Bailey were fast in Heat 7.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Mills student Langdon Bennett goes down with his ship, but he received the award for Quickest Sinker.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Tara Principal Laura Campbell was all laughs as she managed to finish second in the principals' race.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Mills Principal Jim Mennes crushed the field in winning the principals' race.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Braden River Elementary Principal Haley Rio went under during the principals' race.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Mills Principal Jim Mennes celebrates his victory in the principals' race.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Gullett's Anna and Bora Kayan didn't seem to mind their boat going to the bottom.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Gullett's Anna Kayan pulls her boat toward the finish line.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Richard Casper did find his glasses after sinking in Heat 7.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Justin Daley can't keep his boat afloat as his daughter, Tara student Emma Daley, takes her seat.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Kristina Engelsberg is having a blast as her son, Gullett student Max Engelsberg, paddles with his hands.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Gullett Principal Todd Richardson got off to a good start but he ended up all wet.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Tara student Caden Campbell works in concert with his mom, Tara Principal Laura Campbell.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Palmetto's Aaron Fordham and Fransisco Loera get off to a fast start.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

McNeal student Lucas Diaz and his dad, Julio Diaz, show off their boat before the race, but unfortunately ...

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

... their boat sank at the start of Heat 5.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Mindy McCabe and her son, McNeal student Reece McCabe make their move in Heat 3.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Gullett's Caitlyn and Amanda Callihan bring the American flag along for the ride in Heat 8.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Gullett student Oakley Kehres and his dad, Craig Kehres, blaze to the overall victory in 21.03 seconds.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Aaron Ruben tries to bail out his boat before the start as his son, Gullett student Ethan Ruben, watches.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Mills student Langdon Bennett goes down with his ship, but he and his mom, Larissa Bennett, received the award for Quickest Sinker.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Gullett's Coen Stoltz celebrates his second-place award.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

The overall winners were second, Gullett's Coen and Matt Stoltz; first, Gullett's Oakley and Craig Kehres; and third, Bashaw's Sophia and Ricky Asher.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Mills Principal Jim Mennes and his son, Charlie, who designed the boat, won the principals' race.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Mills student Langdon Bennett and his mom, Larissa Bennett, won the award for Quickest Sinker.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Mills student Jaida Foster won the Best Flag award.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta draws almost 50 elementary school entries to the Lakewood Ranch YMCA.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

In the final heat of the Cardboard Boat Regatta May 5 at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA, Tara student Chaz Campbell and teacher Teresa Betts saw their well-designed boat turn into a submarine.

But even though their boat became completely submerged, they kept paddling and finished the race, sitting on top of it with only their flag sticking out of the water.

"It wasn't easy, but we kept our momentum," Betts said.

For Gullett Elementary teacher Charlotte Latham, who organized the event, it was the key aspect all day.

"You saw smiles on the faces of all the people who sunk," she said. "I think the kids learn it's OK to fail."

It was the second Cardboard Boat Regatta with the race expanding from 11 teams from two schools last year to 48 teams from seven schools this year.

McNeal fourth-grader Lucas Diaz and his dad, Julio, said they spent about five days working on their boat.

Lucas' grandfather, Hernando Diaz, also helped on the project. Had he built any boats in the past.

"Not until I became a grandpa," he said with a laugh.

Like many of the other entries, their boat sank, but there's always next year. 

 

