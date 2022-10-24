A Queen’s Harbor property is the top selling home in the Longboat Key area for the week. Raymond Grimm, trustee, sold the home at 3550 Fair Oaks Lane to Stephen and Sharon Somers, of Longboat Key, for $3.6 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,527 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in 2012.

Long Beach

Bryan and Yasmine Baker, of Colleyville, Texas, sold their home at 6925 Longboat Drive S. to Fenway South LLC for $2,425,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,230 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,125,000 in 2020.

Islands West

Douglas and Elizabeth Nordstrom, trustees, of Verona, Wisconsin, sold the Unit 4-D condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul Kuo and Mary Mihalik, of St. Petersburg, for $1.95 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,175,000 in 2021.

Fairway Bay

Matthew and Carole Zito, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 651 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Jack Lee and Lisa Huang, of Dublin, Ohio, for $1,395,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,100 in 1989.

The Castillian

Maxine and Harlee Guthrie, of Osprey, sold their Unit 509 condominium at 4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive to SPE #226 LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2010.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Irving and Sorley Rosenthal, of Pittsburgh, sold their Unit 819 condominium at 819 Bayport Way to Bob Bernstein and Sharon Schoenfeld, of Longboat Key, for $750,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2018.

The Privateer North

Thomas and Kim Speer, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Mariam and George Jabaji and Jalil George Jabaji, of Longboat Key, for $749,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2005.

Lido Surf and Sand

Joan Maxwell, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 409 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark Eiland, of Gainesville, for $640,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 918 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2015.

Whitney Beach

Juan Carlos Castillo Ibanez, trustee, of Rockaway, New Jersey, sold the Unit 118 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John James Hines, of Longboat Key, for $535,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 990 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1992.

Lido Dorset

Caryn Stolarik, trustee, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, sold the Unit 207 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Timothy Burrow, of Nashville, Tennessee, for $515,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2013.