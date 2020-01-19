Qol Quartet's concert a hit at Christ Church on Longboat Key

The musical stylings of Sarasota’s Qol Quartet served to serenade Christ Church’s community for the second year in a row.

On Jan. 19, the musicians’ voices sparkled ain the opening of the Longboat Key church’s Winter Concert Series. Over a selection of about a dozen songs, the quartet showcased its singing and acting skills, sprinkling in dialogue and slipping into character with some of the songs they took from musicals. “Some Things Are Meant to Be” from “Little Women” had Johanna Fincher and Robyn Rocklein acting as Jo and Beth onstage, while the whole group, including Russell Andrade and Joe Ryan, got into the performance with “Book Report” from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The crowd even got to pick the group’s encore, leading to a medley of Queen songs.

“I think these are the best voices anywhere,” director of music ministries Robert Romanski said. “We just love you guys.”

After the concert, the musicians and attendees were treated to a spread of cookies and apple cider as they mingled amongst themselves.

The Winter Concert Series is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged and welcome, and many at the kickoff concert had never been to Christ Church before, let alone a concert at the establishment. The next winter concert will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 and will feature Jeremy D. Silverman, a keyboardist and pianist at Christ Church.