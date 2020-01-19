 Skip to main content
Qol Quartet performs for Christ Church of Longboat Key.

Qol Quartet's concert a hit at Christ Church on Longboat Key

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Qol Quartet performs for Christ Church of Longboat Key.

The members of the group added a little dancing to their rendition of Mamma Mia.

The members of the group added a little dancing to their rendition of Mamma Mia.

Concert attendees sat back and enjoyed the music.

Concert attendees sat back and enjoyed the music.

The group's rendition of "Blackbird" was a capella except for a few measures of music on the recorder.

The group's rendition of "Blackbird" was a capella except for a few measures of music on the recorder.

Johanna Fincher and Robyn Rocklein perform as Jo and Beth from "Little Women.''

Johanna Fincher and Robyn Rocklein perform as Jo and Beth from "Little Women.''

The entire group acted as Charlie Brown characters writing a book report.

The entire group acted as Charlie Brown characters writing a book report.

Lutie Uihlein, Sally Rauch and Bennie Dods

Lutie Uihlein, Sally Rauch and Bennie Dods

Christ Church volunteers passed out cider after the concert.

Christ Church volunteers passed out cider after the concert.

Barbara and Peter Jenz

Barbara and Peter Jenz

Johanna Fincher, Robyn Rocklein, Russell Andrade and Joe Ryan

Johanna Fincher, Robyn Rocklein, Russell Andrade and Joe Ryan

Alexa Lowrey and Michele DeLucca-Lowrey

Alexa Lowrey and Michele DeLucca-Lowrey

Patty Buck and Anni Burbank

Patty Buck and Anni Burbank

The group's second performance at Christ Church included a lively bunch of songs and acting.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The musical stylings of Sarasota’s Qol Quartet served to serenade Christ Church’s community for the second year in a row. 

On Jan. 19, the musicians’ voices sparkled ain the opening of the Longboat Key church’s Winter Concert Series. Over a selection of about a dozen songs, the quartet showcased its singing and acting skills, sprinkling in dialogue and slipping into character with some of the songs they took from musicals. “Some Things Are Meant to Be” from “Little Women” had Johanna Fincher and Robyn Rocklein acting as Jo and Beth onstage, while the whole group, including Russell Andrade and Joe Ryan, got into the performance with “Book Report” from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” 

The crowd even got to pick the group’s encore, leading to a medley of Queen songs.

“I think these are the best voices anywhere,” director of music ministries Robert Romanski said. “We just love you guys.”

After the concert, the musicians and attendees were treated to a spread of cookies and apple cider as they mingled amongst themselves. 

The Winter Concert Series is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged and welcome, and many at the kickoff concert had never been to Christ Church before, let alone a concert at the establishment. The next winter concert will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 and will feature Jeremy D. Silverman, a keyboardist and pianist at Christ Church. 

