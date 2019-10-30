 Skip to main content
Kathy Trost and Lexi, 2, dress as matching witches.

Pups pack Arlington Park for Bark-O-Ween

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 |

Kathy Trost and Lexi, 2, dress as matching witches.

Even Biscuit, 1, thinks he makes a tasty treat as a hotdog.

Even Biscuit, 1, thinks he makes a tasty treat as a hotdog.

Luke, 5, runs around in his tuxedo outfit.

Luke, 5, runs around in his tuxedo outfit.

Jessica Hunt and her 11-week-old bulldog Casanova.

Jessica Hunt and her 11-week-old bulldog Casanova.

Bella, 6, transforms into a taco for Bark-O-Ween.

Bella, 6, transforms into a taco for Bark-O-Ween.

Bella, 9, dresses as a shark for Halloween.

Bella, 9, dresses as a shark for Halloween.

Daisy, 1, takes a break from running around the dog park.

Daisy, 1, takes a break from running around the dog park.

Lulu, 11 months, dresses as a flower to match her sister Daisy.

Lulu, 11 months, dresses as a flower to match her sister Daisy.

David Dessauer poses with his dog Little Miss Sugar Bee.

David Dessauer poses with his dog Little Miss Sugar Bee.

Conix, 10, Tiger, 11, and Malibu, 9, sit in their pumpkin patch.

Conix, 10, Tiger, 11, and Malibu, 9, sit in their pumpkin patch.

Kim Couts and her dog Andy, 9, who dressed as a werewolf.

Kim Couts and her dog Andy, 9, who dressed as a werewolf.

Pups dressed up in Halloween costumes for Bark-O-Ween at Arlington Park on Oct. 29.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Arlington Park proved Halloween isn't just for humans any more with its Bark-O-Ween Costume Contest on Oct. 29. More than 30 dogs ran around the Arlington Paw Park while their owners signed them up to walk in the pet parade.

The four-legged friends donned bumblebee, werewolf, pumpkin and taco costumes as they competed for top prize gift baskets in categories such as most creative, scariest, funniest, best overall and judges choice.  

Prizes were awarded from local dog-friendly businesses. 

 

