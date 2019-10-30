Pups pack Arlington Park for Bark-O-Ween

Arlington Park proved Halloween isn't just for humans any more with its Bark-O-Ween Costume Contest on Oct. 29. More than 30 dogs ran around the Arlington Paw Park while their owners signed them up to walk in the pet parade.

The four-legged friends donned bumblebee, werewolf, pumpkin and taco costumes as they competed for top prize gift baskets in categories such as most creative, scariest, funniest, best overall and judges choice.

Prizes were awarded from local dog-friendly businesses.