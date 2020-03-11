Pros at the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center battle it out

The pros of the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center got to show off just why they earned that title at the Battle of the Pros fundraiser exhibition on March 10.

Teams consisted of Ron Shields and Claudio Rettean on Team Donna (named after a longtime Tennis Center patron) and Keith King and Warren Girle on Team Tarpon. It was close at first, with Team Donna losing ground to Team Tarpon. Those in the audience gasped as their pros showed off their skills. In the end, Team Donna won the tiebreaker in the third set to take the title.

The seventh annual battle brought dozens of members and tennis fans to the center. Nancy's BBQ provided the dinner as attendees drank, mingled and set up watching zones along the edges of the courts. The annual event is held to raise money for the Public Tennis Center.