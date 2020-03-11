 Skip to main content
Carol Richard and Brenda Terihay

Pros at the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center battle it out

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020

Ron Shields warms up on the court.

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Claudio Rettean, David Green and Rich McGrath

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Milan and Linda Adrian

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Attendees lined up on the edges of the courts to watch.

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Charlie, a tennis center member's dog, serves as the "unofficial mascot" for the tennis center.

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Nancy Spinazze and Susan Von Borsig

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Attendees went up to the upper deck of the Tennis Center, as well.

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Jan Bisset, Kevin Madden and Kim Lawrence

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Players and the chair official get ready for the match.

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Ron Shields and Claudio Rettean discuss before play kicks off.

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Allison Byrd and Joanne Forch

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Peter Aden, Dennis Spinazze and Erik Hansen

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

Attendees got a plate of Nancy's BBQ.

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 |

The annual doubles exhibition served as a fundraiser for the center.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The pros of the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center got to show off just why they earned that title at the Battle of the Pros fundraiser exhibition on March 10. 

Teams consisted of Ron Shields and Claudio Rettean on Team Donna (named after a longtime Tennis Center patron) and Keith King and Warren Girle on Team Tarpon. It was close at first, with Team Donna losing ground to Team Tarpon. Those in the audience gasped as their pros showed off their skills. In the end, Team Donna won the tiebreaker in the third set to take the title. 

The seventh annual battle brought dozens of members and tennis fans to the center. Nancy's BBQ provided the dinner as attendees drank, mingled and set up watching zones along the edges of the courts. The annual event is held to raise money for the Public Tennis Center. 

