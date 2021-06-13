Project PRIDE SRQ celebrates four legged friends with pet parade

The LBTQ+ group celebrated Pride Month with a parade through Bayfront Park.
Sarasota's LGBTQ+ community brought their cats and dogs to Bayfront Park for a joyful pet parade on June 13.
Pet owners dressed up their dogs and cats in vibrant rainbow colors for the Project Pride SRQ event, where staff handled out flags and accessories for the assembling crowd. The group eventually headed through Bayfront Park and looped back around for a best-dressed contest that awarded the most stylish pets some fun prizes.