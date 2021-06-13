 Skip to main content
Project Pride SRQ co-founder Katie McCurry walks Bambi, Buster and Blueberry

Project PRIDE SRQ celebrates four legged friends with pet parade

Sunday, Jun. 13, 2021

Project Pride SRQ co-founder Katie McCurry walks Bambi, Buster and Blueberry

Dozens of pet owners join in on the parade.

Dozens of pet owners join in on the parade.

Josie and Darrell Tyree with Louie and Atlas the dogs.

Josie and Darrell Tyree with Louie and Atlas the dogs.

Adam Kaplan and Ilene Gutman dress up Julian the dog in a shirt and shades.

Adam Kaplan and Ilene Gutman dress up Julian the dog in a shirt and shades.

Susan Jarvis and Abbey

Susan Jarvis and Abbey

Nicky Manson walked Ollie the dog.

Nicky Manson walked Ollie the dog.

Thane Richmond-Moore and Jonathan Moore with Betty the greyhound.

Thane Richmond-Moore and Jonathan Moore with Betty the greyhound.

Alexandra Hamill and Maisie

Alexandra Hamill and Maisie

Hollee Stamper and Addie Osmar

Hollee Stamper and Addie Osmar

Don Stage dresses up Macy with a special bandana.

Don Stage dresses up Macy with a special bandana.

Maggie Hefner and Chewie

Maggie Hefner and Chewie

Lauren Littlejohn walks her dog Leo

Lauren Littlejohn walks her dog Leo

Jenn Stutler and Rezz with Kaitlyn McAlister, Skylar Menard and Jaidyn McAlister

Jenn Stutler and Rezz with Kaitlyn McAlister, Skylar Menard and Jaidyn McAlister

Linda Mahadevan brings Winnie Rose to the parade.

Linda Mahadevan brings Winnie Rose to the parade.

Neil McCurry dances as a unicorn with Rhea Terdal and Bella

Neil McCurry dances as a unicorn with Rhea Terdal and Bella

Neko the cat

Neko the cat

Ashley Wilson and Bryce Calleja walk along the bay with Frankie the dog.

Ashley Wilson and Bryce Calleja walk along the bay with Frankie the dog.

Stephen Martin-Bennett and Steven Bennett-Martin bring Remy LeBone

Stephen Martin-Bennett and Steven Bennett-Martin bring Remy LeBone

Sara, Ryan and David Martin bring Neko the cat to the parade.

Sara, Ryan and David Martin bring Neko the cat to the parade.

Teagan English rolls Bella the pug through the grass.

Teagan English rolls Bella the pug through the grass.

Morgan, Kelsey and Ellix Bendle with Tyler Darlington

Morgan, Kelsey and Ellix Bendle with Tyler Darlington

The LBTQ+ group celebrated Pride Month with a parade through Bayfront Park.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota's LGBTQ+ community brought their cats and dogs to Bayfront Park for a joyful pet parade on June 13.

Pet owners dressed up their dogs and cats in vibrant rainbow colors for the Project Pride SRQ event, where staff handled out flags and accessories for the assembling crowd. The group eventually headed through Bayfront Park and looped back around for a best-dressed contest that awarded the most stylish pets some fun prizes. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

