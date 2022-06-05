Project Pride leads off June with Grand Carnival fundraiser

The crowd was up and grooving during Project PRIDE SRQ's Grand Carnival at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium on June 4.

The debut event — which continues Project PRIDE's many programs and events during June — had dozens of supporters filling the auditorium for a night that paid tribute to LGBTQ history. The auditorium was full of informational posters of LGBTQ figures and icons past that the audience learned about while mingling and sipping drinks.

The night's main entertainment was a series of music acts that featured Cher, Britney Spears, Tina Turner and Lady Gaga. The evening concluded with a performance from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars's winner Trinity The Tuck.