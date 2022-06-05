 Skip to main content
Betty Atchison as Cher has people getting up and grooving.

Project Pride leads off June with Grand Carnival fundraiser

Sunday, Jun. 5, 2022 |

President Jordan Letschert and treasurer Christopher Best

Ashley Pitzer as Britney Spears

Lyric Wallenda

Betty Atchison as Cher

Jose Vargas and Jordan Heller

Nikki Logan Curran and David Curran

Nati Shabat and Roland Moser

Betty Atchison as Cher

Tess Craig and Alissa Silvers

Ashley Pitzer as Britney Spears

Jarred Wilson and Mark Steinwachs

Betty Atchison as Cher

Russell Isenberg and Sydney Thomas

James Jordan, Summer Sands and Steven Phillips

Ashley Pitzer as Britney Spears

The debut event had music tribute acts for Cher, Brittany Spears and more.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The crowd was up and grooving during Project PRIDE SRQ's Grand Carnival at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium on June 4. 

The debut event — which continues Project PRIDE's many programs and events during June — had dozens of supporters filling the auditorium for a night that paid tribute to LGBTQ history. The auditorium was full of informational posters of LGBTQ figures and icons past that the audience learned about while mingling and sipping drinks.

The night's main entertainment was a series of music acts that featured Cher, Britney Spears, Tina Turner and Lady Gaga. The evening concluded with a performance from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars's winner Trinity The Tuck.

