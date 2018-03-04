Project 180 begins its fifth annual Strong Voices/Strong Subjects lecture series

Project 180 kicked off its fifth annual lunch and lecture series Strong Voices/Strong Subjects on Mar. 2 at The Francis. This year’s series focuses on the effects of incarceration on the family and invited Joyce Arditti, author of the book “Parental Incarceration: Psychological and Social Effects of Imprisonment on Children, Parents and Caregivers,” to speak about the subject. Her book was the winner of the 2014 Outstanding Book Award presented by the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences.

According to Project 180 CEO Barbara Richards, the lecture series was started in order “to create a bridge and understanding between citizens who are incarcerated and those of us on the outside.”

Pamela Gore Meade, who is a part of the Strong Voices/Strong Subjects 2018 Committee, explained the need educate the community about the far-reaching effects of incarceration. “When you have a family member imprisoned, it’s something considered shameful,” Meade said. “It’s very traumatic for everyone involved, and a mission of Project 180 is to understand the issues as a community and to help solve this problem together.”