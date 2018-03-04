 Skip to main content
Strong Voices/Strong Subjects 2018 Committee member Pamela Gore Meade and Myron Robinson

Project 180 begins its fifth annual Strong Voices/Strong Subjects lecture series

Strong Voices/Strong Subjects 2018 Committee member Pamela Gore Meade and Myron Robinson

Meagan Howell and Barbara Raskowski of A Second Heart Senior Advocacy

Meagan Howell and Barbara Raskowski of A Second Heart Senior Advocacy

The luncheon's centerpiece reflects the theme of the lecture series, “Coming Home: The Effects of Incarceration and Reentry on the Family."

The luncheon's centerpiece reflects the theme of the lecture series, “Coming Home: The Effects of Incarceration and Reentry on the Family."

Charles E. Williams, a judge of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota County, discusses criminal justice reform.

Charles E. Williams, a judge of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota County, discusses criminal justice reform.

The event's speaker, Joyce Arditti, discusses the impact of prisoner reentry upon the family.

The event's speaker, Joyce Arditti, discusses the impact of prisoner reentry upon the family.

Gerald Legace asks the event's speaker, Joyce Arditti, a question.

Gerald Legace asks the event's speaker, Joyce Arditti, a question.

Patricia Straughn with Project 180 volunteer Judy Rosemarin

Patricia Straughn with Project 180 volunteer Judy Rosemarin

Sue Greenbaum, Heather Roberts, Alison Palmer and Laurie Bleu hold up centerpieces from the lecture event.

Sue Greenbaum, Heather Roberts, Alison Palmer and Laurie Bleu hold up centerpieces from the lecture event.

Fred Wernicke, Tracy Pratt and Amanda Davy

Fred Wernicke, Tracy Pratt and Amanda Davy

This year’s lecture series explores the impact of prisoner reentry on the home and family.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Project 180 kicked off its fifth annual lunch and lecture series Strong Voices/Strong Subjects on Mar. 2 at The Francis. This year’s series focuses on the effects of incarceration on the family and invited Joyce Arditti, author of the book “Parental Incarceration: Psychological and Social Effects of Imprisonment on Children, Parents and Caregivers,” to speak about the subject. Her book was the winner of the 2014 Outstanding Book Award presented by the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences.

According to Project 180 CEO Barbara Richards, the lecture series was started in order “to create a bridge and understanding between citizens who are incarcerated and those of us on the outside.”

Pamela Gore Meade, who is a part of the Strong Voices/Strong Subjects 2018 Committee, explained the need educate the community about the far-reaching effects of incarceration. “When you have a family member imprisoned, it’s something considered shameful,” Meade said. “It’s very traumatic for everyone involved, and a mission of Project 180 is to understand the issues as a community and to help solve this problem together.”

