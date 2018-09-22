 Skip to main content
Rylan Enfinger, of Arbor Reserve, gets a closer look at the pirate reading him a story.

Privateers invade Lakewood Ranch area library

Tara Elementary School's Mia Turasz, 6, gets a front row spot with her brother, Jaxon, and cousin, Lucas Turasz, not pictured.

Jennifer Price, whose pirate name is "Mermaid," reads the story "Mermaids Don't Take Bathes."

Pirate Taz Beattie reads "The Skeleton Pirate" from the front deck.

Heritage Harbour's Brittany Ham brings her sons, Esper, 4, and Grady, 8 months.

Arthur Church is captured by story time. He made crafts, including a pirate ship made from paper and a straw, before boarding the pirate ship.

East County 5-year-old Regan Heist wore her pirate hat and brought a hook for her hand.

East County's Fallon Enfinger came with her kids, Jordan, Kyle and Rylan.

Capt. Barbarosa, known to his friends as John Swager, shows off the nine weapons he carries as a pirate.

SKIP ----- East County's 4-year-old Elise Kapper makes a craft pirate ship from paper, tape, stickers and a drinking straw.

The Privateers' ship is made out of an old school bus cut and welded with a truck. Everything else is added decoration.

Eight-year-old Grace Lightburne tests her ship-driving skills before story time. She came with her brothers, Charlie and Mitchell, and dad, Jeff.

Palmetto's Julia Peavler, 3, loves the necklaces the pirates gave her.

Capt. One Eye (Jamie Van Deusen) welcomes children aboard.

Pirate Terry Rapert, known by her pirate friends as "Cookie" helps control the crowd.

Georgeina Hooker's mom is a pirate. "I'm a pirate, too," she said.

East County's 4-year-old Elise Kapper makes a craft pirate ship from paper, tape, stickers and a drinking straw.

From the deck of the ship, River Club's Braxton Miller, 5, asks if there's a plank to walk.

Pirate ship sails for story time at Braden River Library.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County's Regan Heist looked much the part with a purple pirate hat and a hook for a hand as she climbed aboard a pirate ship Sept. 22.

The Anna Maria Island Privateers landed their vessel at the Braden River Library, where the privateers doled out beaded necklaces and read stories about pirates to crowds of children. Capt. Barbarossa, better known as John Swager, even showed off his pirate sword, knives and guns.

Inside the library, children made paper pirate hats, as well as pirate ships from paper, tape and drinking straws.

Regan said she had a blast. She'd even gotten to climb up to the ship's steering wheel.

"I liked being on the stairs," she said of her perch from which she watched story time.

Regan's grandma, Lisa Myers, said Regan got her attire from her box of dress up clothes, but the day was more perfect because of her last name.

"Heist. It's a great name for a pirate," she said.

