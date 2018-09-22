Privateers invade Lakewood Ranch area library

East County's Regan Heist looked much the part with a purple pirate hat and a hook for a hand as she climbed aboard a pirate ship Sept. 22.

The Anna Maria Island Privateers landed their vessel at the Braden River Library, where the privateers doled out beaded necklaces and read stories about pirates to crowds of children. Capt. Barbarossa, better known as John Swager, even showed off his pirate sword, knives and guns.

Inside the library, children made paper pirate hats, as well as pirate ships from paper, tape and drinking straws.

Regan said she had a blast. She'd even gotten to climb up to the ship's steering wheel.

"I liked being on the stairs," she said of her perch from which she watched story time.

Regan's grandma, Lisa Myers, said Regan got her attire from her box of dress up clothes, but the day was more perfect because of her last name.

"Heist. It's a great name for a pirate," she said.