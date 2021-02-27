 Skip to main content
Collin Morikawa tees off from the No. 13 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Morikawa would bogey the hole, but shot five under par for the round to lead the field at 15 under par overall.

Pressure builds as WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession enters final round

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Patrick Reed his his tee shot on the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Reed would par the hole. He shot three under par for the round and is 11 under par overall (T5).

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Bryson DeChambeau his his second shot on the No. 8 hole at The Concession Golf Club. He would double bogey the hole.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Will Zalatoris watches his second shot on the No. 9 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Zalatoris would par the hole. He shot four under par for the round and is seven under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Golfers at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession practice on the driving range before their rounds.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Hideki Matsuyama kicks up sand with his bunker shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Matsuyama would birdie the hole. He shot four under par for the round and is 10 under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Hideki Matsuyama thinks about his putt on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Louis Oosthuizen hits his tee shot on the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Oosthuizen would birdie the hole. He shot two under par for the round and is nine under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Cameron Champ his his second shot on the No. 9 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Champ would par the hole. He shot even par for the round and is two under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Bryson DeChambeau closes his eyes after hitting his tee shot on the No. 9 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Despite his reaction, DeChambeau would birdie the hole. He shot even par for the round and is three under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Kevin Kisner attempts to stretch and watch his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Kisner would double bogey the hole.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Webb Simpson watches his putt on the green of the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Simpson would par the hole. He shot three under par for the round and is 12 under par overall (4).

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Cameron Smith steps to the side after his tee shot on the No. 13 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Smith would double bogey the hole. He shot five over par for the round and is five under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Patrick Reed chips onto the green of the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Reed would birdie the hole.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Patrick Reed sinks a birdie putt on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Tyrrell Hatton hits his tee shot on the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Hatton would birdie the hole. He shot two under par for the round and is three under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Billy Horschel watches his putt lip out on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Horschel would par the hole. He shot three under par for the round and is 13 under par overall (T2).

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Rory McIlroy hits his second shot on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. McIlroy would par the hole to shoot six under par for the round. He is 11 under par overall (T5).

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Rory McIlroy putts on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. He would par the hole.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Jason Kokrak watches his chip shot on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Kokrak would bogey the hole to finish the round three under par. He is eight under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Tony Finau walks to pick up his ball after his chip shot on the No. 12 green at The Concession Golf Club. Finau would par the hole. He shot even par for the round and is nine under par overall.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 |

Colin Morikawa holds a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Collin Morikawa is in sole possession of first place after round three of the PGA Tour's World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. 

One day after tying the club record with a 64, Morikawa shot a five under par 67 to get to 15 under par overall. He'll try to hold onto his two-stroke lead on Sunday to pick up his fourth PGA Tour win. 

It won't be easy. In second place behind Morikawa at 13 under par are Brooks Koepka, who shot two under par Saturday, and Billy Horschel, who shot three under par. Rounding out the top five is Webb Simpson, alone in fourth at 12 under par, and Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, who are tied for fifth at 11 under par. 

McIlroy shot six under par in round three, tied with Viktor Hovland for the best score on the day. Reed continued his steady play, shooting three under par after shooting four under par in rounds one and two. Simpson was also three under par on Saturday. 

But it is Morikawa who will have the eyes on him Sunday. On Saturday, Morikawa got off to a blazing start, recording birdies on the front nine. In a post-round press conference, Morikawa said getting off to that start allowed him to stop thinking and just play golf. 

"[My] game was playing really boring," Morikawa said of his third round. "Playing simple, hitting fairways and hitting greens. That's what we try to do out here every day."

Koepka, who entered Saturday with a one-stroke lead, said he woke up to neck soreness, and that affected his round, especially early. 

"[I] have to go through a whole bottle of Aleve and Advil just trying to make it for two days," Koepka said. "It's annoying because I spotted a few shots just to the field, but it is what it is."

