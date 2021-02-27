Pressure builds as WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession enters final round

Collin Morikawa is in sole possession of first place after round three of the PGA Tour's World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

One day after tying the club record with a 64, Morikawa shot a five under par 67 to get to 15 under par overall. He'll try to hold onto his two-stroke lead on Sunday to pick up his fourth PGA Tour win.

It won't be easy. In second place behind Morikawa at 13 under par are Brooks Koepka, who shot two under par Saturday, and Billy Horschel, who shot three under par. Rounding out the top five is Webb Simpson, alone in fourth at 12 under par, and Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, who are tied for fifth at 11 under par.

McIlroy shot six under par in round three, tied with Viktor Hovland for the best score on the day. Reed continued his steady play, shooting three under par after shooting four under par in rounds one and two. Simpson was also three under par on Saturday.

But it is Morikawa who will have the eyes on him Sunday. On Saturday, Morikawa got off to a blazing start, recording birdies on the front nine. In a post-round press conference, Morikawa said getting off to that start allowed him to stop thinking and just play golf.

"[My] game was playing really boring," Morikawa said of his third round. "Playing simple, hitting fairways and hitting greens. That's what we try to do out here every day."

Koepka, who entered Saturday with a one-stroke lead, said he woke up to neck soreness, and that affected his round, especially early.

"[I] have to go through a whole bottle of Aleve and Advil just trying to make it for two days," Koepka said. "It's annoying because I spotted a few shots just to the field, but it is what it is."