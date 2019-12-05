 Skip to main content
Kellan Letschert-Price, 4, laughs as he tubes down an ice slope at Holiday on the Green at University Town Center,

Preschoolers visit UTC winter wonderland

Montana Taplinger with her kids Juliet, 1, and Ross, 3.

Sterling Saiger, 2, tastes the cookie he decorated.

Grant Stickley, 2, slides down the ice hill.

Caitlin and Camden Moustoukas, 2.

Jonathan Coca, manager of Ice Events, helps Shauna and Robby Wagner, 2, tube down the ice hill.

Grant Stickley, 2, plays in the fake snow.

Jordan, 2, and Liz Skerrett

Tatum Horowitz, 3, picks up her tube after sliding down the hill.

Max, 1, and Marc Rosenbaum

Nika Welihozkiy, 1, plays the piano .

Grant, 2, and Chelsea Stickley

Jaxson Wilsen, 2, plays with the oversized ornament.

Jay Sweeting, 2, plays in the fake snow.

Community Day School preschoolers took a field trip to Mall at University Town Center on Dec. 5.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Community Day School preschoolers got a taste of winter at Holidays on the Green at Mall at University Town Center on Dec. 5.

The preschoolers and their parents spent the morning playing in artificially made snow while waiting to meet Santa, decorating Christmas cookies and going sledding. 

Holidays on the Green runs through Jan. 6 and offers ice skating, sledding, holiday movies, live entertainment, a holiday lights tour, and more. Operating hours and tickets vary. For information, go to Holidays on the Green or call 552-7000. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

