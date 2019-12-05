Preschoolers visit UTC winter wonderland

Community Day School preschoolers got a taste of winter at Holidays on the Green at Mall at University Town Center on Dec. 5.

The preschoolers and their parents spent the morning playing in artificially made snow while waiting to meet Santa, decorating Christmas cookies and going sledding.

Holidays on the Green runs through Jan. 6 and offers ice skating, sledding, holiday movies, live entertainment, a holiday lights tour, and more. Operating hours and tickets vary. For information, go to Holidays on the Green or call 552-7000.